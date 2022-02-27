World

New York and New Jersey Ranked Top 5 Vain, Top 20 Sinful States In America – Gadget Clock

12 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
New York and New Jersey Ranked Top 5 Vain, Top 20 Sinful States In America – Gadget Clock
Written by admin
New York and New Jersey Ranked Top 5 Vain, Top 20 Sinful States In America – Gadget Clock

New York and New Jersey Ranked Top 5 Vain, Top 20 Sinful States In America – Gadget Clock

pexels darya sannikova 3021120 1

It’s no surprise that the home state to Sin City — Nevada — would be ranked No. 1 as the most sinful state in the U.S. (followed by California and Texas to make the top three), but it may come as a surprise to some that New Jersey and New York were ranked in the top 20 of that list.

Finance website WalletHub put together a list of the “Most Sinful States in America” in 2022 and named New Jersey and New York No. 12 and No. 13, respectively, on that list.

Every state “has its own virtues and vices,” according to the WalletHub experts who compiled the list as a result of a study.

“It’s not enough just to know where certain problems lie,” say the experts, “the important next step is figuring out how to fix them and improve each state’s quality of life.”

The sinfulness of the 50 states was compared on seven key dimensions: Anger & Hatred, Jealousy, Excesses & Vices, Greed, Lust, Vanity and Laziness. Those same dimensions were then examined using 47 relevant metrics graded on a 100-point scale (100 being the highest level of sinfulness) and range from violent crime per capita, to excessive drinking, to search interests for online adult entertainment.

Across the board it turns out sins are very expensive no matter where the states rank on the list. According to findings by Georgia State University, pathological and problem gambling costs the U.S. $5 billion annually; on that same account, the lifetime costs of pathological and problem gambling in the U.S. are estimated at $53.8 billion.

READ Also  Your Wednesday Briefing - The New York Times

Those numbers are minor in comparison to the costs of cigarette smoking, which totals more than $300 billion annually, according to The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

New York ranked No. 1 in Vanity, and New Jersey wasn’t far behind at No. 4. The main relevant metrics used to derive this result were beauty salons per capita and search interest index for “top 5 plastic surgeries.” Both states also were near the top in Lust, with New York at No. 5 and New Jersey at No. 8.

Below are New Jersey and New York broken down across the so-called seven deadly sins:

New Jersey

  • 45th in Anger and Hatred
  • 31st in Jealousy
  • 47th in Excesses and Vices
  • 6th in Greed
  • 8th in Lust
  • 4th in Vanity
  • 31st in Laziness

New York

  • 18th in Anger and Hatred
  • 28th in Jealousy
  • 48th in Excesses and Vices
  • 50th in Greed
  • 5th in Lust
  • 1st in Vanity
  • 17th in Laziness

#York #Jersey #Ranked #Top #Vain #Top #Sinful #States #America #NBC #York

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Michigan Shooting Deadliest on School Property in the U.S. This Year

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment