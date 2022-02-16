New York Assembly speaker not budging on bail reform policies despite concerns of violent crime



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

The Speaker of the New York Assembly, Carl Hasty, D-Bronx, has maintained his position on the policy of bail reform for years, and continues to do so, despite concerns about growing violent crime. New York City .

New York City Mayor Eric Adams – in an effort to secure the city through his “blueprint to end gun violence” after two bloody years – met Hasty and New York Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousin, D-Yonkers, on Monday. Partly, to discuss possible amendments to the law passed in fiscal years 2018 and 2019, aimed at reforming bail and other criminal justice.

The laws abolish cash bail for most misdemeanors and non-violent crimes, and raise the age of criminal liability to 18, respectively.

Adams argues that judges should be allowed to consider a person’s “danger” before determining whether a person will be allowed to re-enter society without bail. Bail is the amount that a person accused of a crime must pay before they appear in court to be released from prison before their trial.

According to the New York Daily News, during Monday’s meeting, Adams said, “If I don’t get the things I put on the blueprint, I still have an obligation to keep the city safe.” “So we’re setting up our anti-gun unit, that’s why we’re going to follow the causes and feeds of crime.”

The mayor, a retired New York Police Department commander, continued: “I can’t turn around and say, ‘Well, I didn’t get help from different places, so now my city is not safe.’ No, I’m not saying that. My job is to keep New Yorkers safe, that’s my job. If I get help from elsewhere, that’s fine. Without that help, I still have to make sure New Yorkers are safe, and I I’m not going to use any excuses for not doing that. “

NYC bail reform beneficiaries re-arrested for offenders at higher rates than city estimates

The mayor also reportedly highlighted the recent stabbing death of 35-year-old Christina Una Lee. Lee is the latest victim of Asian descent killed in a series of attacks in New York City and the latest example of a violent crime committed by a suspected criminal repeat.

Histy and Stuart-Cousins ​​showed no signs of disaster, the outlet reported.

Hasty has argued since at least 2018 that setting high cash bails for people convicted of low-level crimes creates wealth and racial inequality, and eliminating bail will not increase violent crime.

“The threat of a non-violent thief posting $ 3,000 bail is nothing more terrible than what he can’t,” he said in January 2020. Tweet. “Money is irrelevant; being poor does not inevitably make a defendant more dangerous. But in practice, the legal system of NY has long worked as if poverty equals danger.”

In another tweet from 2020, he responded to a Twitter user, arguing that “the risk was against the law and abused by the courts.”

NY bail reform has been pushed from the victims of crime to emotional protest

“The bail was only to ensure you appeared in court,” he wrote. “We want to support and protect victims. We just want all defendants to be treated equally, rich or poor, black or white.”

In an April 2019 tweet, Hasty said, “Finance should not determine whether a person, accused but not convicted of a crime, will go to jail awaiting trial.”

The New York State Assembly speaker has backed bail reform on several occasions, with New York-based pundits, politicians and journalists citing high-profile criminals who were released on bail before committing other dangerous crimes. He also accused outlets like the New York Post Cherry-picking The story of violent criminals being released on bail.

An example of how some people’s bail fails is cited by his campaign website, “The Tragedy of Calif Browder.” Browder was charged with 16-year-old second-degree robbery and held on 3,000 bond. Because his family and friends could not keep the cash in front, Browder could not leave the prison. He was held in solitary confinement on Rickers Island for more than two years.

Browder finally left prison after a total of three years, once his charges were dropped, but he hanged himself two years after his release. The case has been cited by many bail and criminal justice reform activists as an example of why defendants in low-level crimes should be released on bail.

Out of NYC Man Bail Reform 2 women brutally beaten in ‘violent, provocative’ attack then released

Hasty’s campaign website says, “No young man should ever suffer as much as Callie, and Speaker Hasty is committed to making it a reality.”

Histy also recently shared an editorial in the Times Union stating that for every 100 defendants released in the first year of New York’s bail reform law in 2020, one-third were re-arrested after being released from prison while awaiting the final outcome of their case, and Of the 100 people released on average, 97 were not re-arrested for violent offenses. This leaves an average of three out of every 100 people who were re-arrested after their release for violent crimes.

A total of more than 3,400 people were re-arrested for violent crimes after their release following the implementation of the state’s new bail law, according to the New York Office of Court Administration, which was reviewed by the Times Union.

The speaker of the New York Assembly told Politico that in an article published on Sunday, the issue of bail reform was being “used as a propaganda ploy”. In an interview with WBFO-FM, he said part of his frustration with critics of his bail reform policy was that “when something bad happens, it is the fault of bail reform.”

Meanwhile, many Republicans and some Democrats in New York have suggested that cash bail could lead to the release of those who are subsequently re-arrested for violent offenses and that judges should have more power over who is selected for release without bail.

The New York subway swarm was acquitted of the charges under the Bail Reform Act

Hasty’s office did not respond to an investigation by Gadget Clock Digital, and Adams’ office pointed to the mayor’s press conference Tuesday where he assured reporters that his Monday meeting with New York legislators was friendly.

“I went to Albany as mayor, and I represented this city. The issues are important to this city, and the people listened to me. They respected my opinion, and I respect their opinion,” Adams said. The newspaper covered the incident. “[W]We need to stop distorting the news. “

New York City has recorded 48 shootings so far in 2022, compared to 47 in the same period last year – a 2% drop. According to citywide crime statistics for the week ended February 13, it has increased by about 15% in the two years since 2020. And 12% compared to the same period in 2020.

Hate crime allegations have risen almost 100% in 2021, police figures show. Total year-end hate crime statistics for 2021 show that reports of anti-Asian attacks skyrocketed to 343% – from 30 in 2020 to 133 in 2021.

All violent crime has declined since the early 2000’s and early 1990’s.

Gadget Clock’ Stephanie Jiang-Puanon and Stephanie Pagons contributed to this report.