World

New York attorney general civil probe into Trump Organization nearly complete

3 mins ago
Add Comment
by admin
New York attorney general civil probe into Trump Organization nearly complete
Written by admin
New York attorney general civil probe into Trump Organization nearly complete

New York attorney general civil probe into Trump Organization nearly complete

NEW YORK — The New York State attorney general’s office tells CBS2 it’s nearly done with its civil investigation into the Trump Organization

Lawyers still want to search two of former President Donald Trump’s cellphones. They also want to examine a laptop and desktop computer of his longtime executive assistant. 

A third-party firm has identified 151 people or entities that might have documents sought by the attorney general’s office. 

On Monday, a New York State judge held Trump in civil contempt and fined him $10,000 per day. 

He failed to comply with a subpoena for documents relating to the probe into his company’s finances. 

CBSNewYork Team

wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

#York #attorney #general #civil #probe #Trump #Organization #complete

READ Also  Handyman Won’t Testify Before Grand Jury in Orsolya Gaal Queens Killing – Gadget Clock

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment