New York attorney general civil probe into Trump Organization nearly complete



NEW YORK — The New York State attorney general’s office tells CBS2 it’s nearly done with its civil investigation into the Trump Organization.

Lawyers still want to search two of former President Donald Trump’s cellphones. They also want to examine a laptop and desktop computer of his longtime executive assistant.

A third-party firm has identified 151 people or entities that might have documents sought by the attorney general’s office.

On Monday, a New York State judge held Trump in civil contempt and fined him $10,000 per day.

He failed to comply with a subpoena for documents relating to the probe into his company’s finances.