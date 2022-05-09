New York Attorney General Letitia James to make announcement about abortion access with future of Roe v. Wade in question



It was a weekend of outrage across the U.S. with rallies in support of abortion rights, after a leaked draft majority opinion indicated the Supreme Court may end the Constitutional right.

Protesters even made their way to the homes of Justice Brett Kavanaugh and Chief Justice John Roberts.

“It is such a high stake situation that if it is a little noisy in the neighborhood, in comparison to what people in the country are facing, it’s not a big deal,” Chevy Chase resident Emily Ewers said.

In New York, the fear of demonstrations led to a heightened police presence at St. Patrick’s Cathedral.



Leaked Supreme Court draft opinion sparks rallies across region 02:04

On Sunday, Democratic leaders said the battle on Capitol Hill isn’t over.

“Here we are on Mother’s Day, a week where the court has slapped women in the face, in terms of disrespect for their judgements about the size and timing of their families,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Twitter, the “Supreme Court’s reported decision is an abomination.” He outlined a vote planned in Congress this week aimed at protecting abortion rights. It is not expected to pass, but he wants Americans to know where lawmakers stand ahead of the midterm elections.

“The abortion debate will not go away in the country. It will be decided by the people, not a handful of judges,” Sen. Lindsey Graham told Fox News.

“I would only support legislation in South Carolina that have exceptions for rape and incest and life of the mother,” said Rep. Nancy Mace.

However, Republican leadership is looking a step further. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell told USA Today a national abortion ban is not out of the question.

That’s something local lawmakers are already sounding the alarm on.

“If Republicans get control of the House and the Senate and the White House, which certainly could happen in the next three years, they are absolutely going to pass a national ban on abortion,” Sen. Chris Murphy said. “When women make that decision to have a baby, it is a joyful decision that they are making. But if you take away that right and require forced pregnancies, you are literately undermining their basic civil rights.”

A CBS News poll out Monday shows 64% of Americans believe the Supreme Court should keep Roe v. Wade in place.