New York Attorney General Subpoenas Former President Trump, Donald Trump, Jr. And Ivanka Trump – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York’s Attorney General Leititia James has issued subpoenas for former President Donald Trump and his two oldest children.

It’s in connection with an ongoing civil investigation into the family’s business practices, according to a court filing Monday.

James’ office said in the filing that it is seeking testimony and documents from Trump, Donald Trump, Jr. and Ivanka Trump “in connection with an investigation into the valuation of properties owned or controlled by Donald J. Trump or the Trump Organization, or any matter which the Attorney

General deems pertinent thereto.”