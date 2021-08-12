New York City Adds 629,000 People, Defying Predictions of Its Decline
New York City has grown by more than 629,000 people – or nearly 8% – since 2010, reaching 8.8 million and defying predictions that its population was in decline.
“The Big Apple just got bigger! »Mayor Bill de Blasio wrote on Twitter, attributing the growth to his administration’s investment in preschool programs, safe streets and working families.
But city officials said the increase was at least in part the result of a better tally.
In recent years, the New York City Department of Planning, which provides data to the Census Bureau, has added 265,000 housing units that were missing to the bureau’s list, including “hard to find” units and newly built units. .
“This allowed the Census Bureau to list half a million people they would otherwise have missed,” said Arun Peter Lobo, chief demographer for New York City. “Because we told them, they knew exactly where to go. “
He said the population growth was “a blow in the arm” for a city struggling to recover from the pandemic, and a reminder of its strength. Even taking into account the possible loss of population during the pandemic, the city was booming, he said.
“The decline of New York City has been predicted very often – wrongly,” he said. “I understand that this is largely a pre-Covid population, but adding over 600,000 people is like adding the population of Miami. It is enormous.”
Each of the city’s five boroughs has grown, with Brooklyn and Queens being the most populous. The Bronx’s population has hit a record 1.47 million, surpassing its 1970 peak. Brooklyn, with 2.74 million people, is only 2,000 people below its 1950 peak. With the new ones Census figures, New York City now accounts for nearly 44% of the state’s total population.
Population estimates in recent years seemed to suggest the city was shrinking. (The population grew rapidly in the first half of the decade, but began to decline after 2016.) These estimates, however, were most likely based on incorrect data, according to the City Planning Department.
