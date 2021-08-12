New York City Adds 629,000 People, Defying Predictions of Its Decline

New York City has grown by more than 629,000 people – or nearly 8% – since 2010, reaching 8.8 million and defying predictions that its population was in decline.

“The Big Apple just got bigger! »Mayor Bill de Blasio wrote on Twitter, attributing the growth to his administration’s investment in preschool programs, safe streets and working families.

But city officials said the increase was at least in part the result of a better tally.

In recent years, the New York City Department of Planning, which provides data to the Census Bureau, has added 265,000 housing units that were missing to the bureau’s list, including “hard to find” units and newly built units. .

“This allowed the Census Bureau to list half a million people they would otherwise have missed,” said Arun Peter Lobo, chief demographer for New York City. “Because we told them, they knew exactly where to go. “