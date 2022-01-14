New York City area restaurants had record decline in visits during COVID-19 pandemic



NEW YORK CITY (WABC) — New York City area restaurants noticed record declines in visits, from January 2020 to the top of 2021, based on ABC evaluation of knowledge supplied by Safegraph.

The 5 boroughs and surrounding suburban counties misplaced, in the month of 2020, a mean of 64% of their foot visitors to native restaurants.

Over the pandemic, up to now, town’s restaurants noticed a mean complete decline of 32.6%.

The COVID-19 pandemic flattened enterprise all through town, among the many hardest hit had been its restaurants. Collectively they had been the most important sector by the quantity for Federal Paycheck Safety Program loans, based on Eyewitness Information knowledge evaluation.

Suburban Rockland, Westchester, Orange, Nassau, and Suffolk counties noticed fewer declines in long-term foot visitors, dropping solely a mean of 28% from 2020 to the top of 2021.

The largest losses had been during the primary lockdown of New York State. By April of 2020, restaurants had been on the upswing. Coincidentally to-go cocktails had been then allowed in town, a transfer the present governor could replicate since its finish final summer time.

Foot visitors was on the rise on the finish of the lockdown, however the winter surge in 2021 knocked visitors again down once more. Very similar to in 2020, April by way of October noticed an increase in visitors.

Suffolk County bucked the pattern and elevated foot visitors to pre-pandemic ranges during April-October, previous to the omicron variant surge. Nassau County additionally noticed a quick return to regular during October as nicely.

