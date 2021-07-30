New York City Awards $3 Million for Latino and Puerto Rican Theater

The New York City Department of Cultural Affairs announced on Friday that the city has awarded $ 3 million at Pregones / Puerto Rican Traveling Theater, which defends the Puerto Rican and the Latino artists and produces original bilingual plays and musicals.

The new funding, provided by the Mayor, City Council and President of the Borough of the Bronx, is in addition to some $ 7 million from the Department of Cultural Affairs already spent on the theater company over the past eight years, bringing the total to $ 10.2 million. The funds will be used to build a new cultural and administrative headquarters in the South Bronx.

“Arts and culture will be at the heart of this city’s recovery,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a statement. “And this theater will give the youth of the Bronxites more opportunities than ever to build a more inclusive cultural future for our city.”

An addition to one of the company’s existing theaters, on Walton Avenue between 149th and 150th Streets, will serve as the organization’s headquarters. (The theater also has a space in Midtown and shows will continue to be produced in both locations.) The expanded space will allow for more education and other programming, said Rosalba Rolón, founding artistic director of Pregones / Puerto. Rican Traveling Theater.