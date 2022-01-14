New York City coronavirus hospitalizations stabilizing, NY ‘turning the corner’

New York City coronavirus hospitalizations stabilizing, NY ‘turning the nook’



NEW YORK (WABC) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams and New York Governor Kathy Hochul each provided some excellent news Friday in the battle towards COVID-19.

Adams mentioned that hospitalizations from COVID-19 are stabilizing and will quickly begin to decline, whereas Hochul mentioned she believes the state is “turning a nook.”

Hochul mentioned there’s a clear decline on the state’s positivity over a seven day common, with 49,027 new circumstances reported, down from greater than 90,000 one week in the past.

Moreover, the 16.30% positivity fee is down from 23.17% on January 3.

“That could be a very optimistic development, and I consider we will preserve that going,” she mentioned. “We all know what to do. Instances are trending down, turning the nook, now we have to proceed being vigilant. We aren’t going to spike the soccer. Perceive that. No spiking the soccer. It is all about persevering with to be vigilant, be sensible about it, vaccinations, boosting, put on the masks. There’ll come a time when it’s all over. We aren’t there but. However boy, it’s on the horizon, and we have waited a very long time for that.”

RELATED | May the COVID-19 pandemic finish quickly? Here is what consultants say about endemic part

Statewide hospitalizations are 12,207, that are “nonetheless too excessive,” Hochul mentioned, noting it’s a lagging indicator and is predicted to drop. One other 177 deaths had been reported.

In New York City, Adams confused the hospital information was trigger for hope, however that we’re not out of the woods but.

“It is stabilizing, and primarily based on our optimistic views, we seem like transferring in the proper path,” he mentioned. “It actually seems the numbers in our hospitals are stabilizing. We’re trying ahead simply persevering with to stabilize and hopefully see a decline. The aim is to proceed to do the nice issues that New Yorkers are doing. I can not overemphasize…it is about vaccinations and booster photographs.”

The mayor additionally reiterated that faculties are usually not closing, regardless of his being open to contemplating a distant possibility.

“Let’s be very clear on that, we’re not closing our faculties,” he mentioned. “This isn’t Chicago. We’re working with the UFT on totally different strategies on how we will be certain that our kids are educated in a really secure surroundings.”

He mentioned that whereas kids at residence had a 15% chance of being uncovered, that quantity is simply 1% in faculties.

In emphasizing his push to get employees bodily again to work, Adams thanked employees at the Steinway Piano Manufacturing facility in Astoria, Queens, the place every piano takes at the very least 9 months to construct by hand.

ALSO READ | How one can assist households affected by Bronx fireplace

Roughly 75% of employees there are immigrants, and constructing pianos by hand can’t be executed remotely.

“It’s time to get again to our workplaces, it’s time to open our metropolis,” Adams mentioned. “We can not run a metropolis as advanced as New York City remotely. I’ll say this again and again, we need to encourage our companies in a secure approach.”

Hochul additionally introduced 9 extra testing websites opening at SUNY group faculties throughout the state, along with the 20 already open.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

Omicron variant signs: what to know even in case you are vaccinated

New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention on coronavirus

Submit a Information Tip or Query