New York City Council selects Adrienne Adams to be 1st Black speaker
Adams, a Democrat from Queens, was elected to serve as speaker on a 49-2 vote by council members.
The 61-year-old is a lifelong resident of Queens and was a Bayside High School classmate of New York City’s new Mayor Eric Adams. The two are unrelated.
Adrienne Adams takes over the role of council speaker from Corey Johnson, who was term-limited.
Adams will preside over the city’s first-ever majority female council, with women making up 31 of the 51 members of the council sworn in Wednesday.
Adams’ term as speaker runs through the end of 2023.
