New York City gun violence: Man shot inside Flatlands, Brooklyn nightclub
Police said gunshots rang out just before 3 a.m. inside Kingz Secret Gem Club on Flatbush Avenue in the Flatlands section.
The 31-year-old was struck twice in the abdomen.
He was taken to Kings County Hospital Center, but his injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.
Police said the gunman is unknown, but that he fled in a black Nissan.
The shooting comes after Mayor Eric Adams laid out how the City would crack down on gun violence after President Biden pledged federal support.
