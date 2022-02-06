New York City gun violence: Man shot inside Flatlands, Brooklyn nightclub



FLATLANDS, Brooklyn (WABC) — A man was shot inside a Brooklyn nightclub early Saturday morning.

Police said gunshots rang out just before 3 a.m. inside Kingz Secret Gem Club on Flatbush Avenue in the Flatlands section.

The 31-year-old was struck twice in the abdomen.

He was taken to Kings County Hospital Center, but his injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

Police said the gunman is unknown, but that he fled in a black Nissan.

The shooting comes after Mayor Eric Adams laid out how the City would crack down on gun violence after President Biden pledged federal support.

EMBED >More News Videos <iframe loading="lazy" width="476" height="267" src="about:blank" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" data-rocket-lazyload="fitvidscompatible" data-lazy-src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11538453"></iframe><noscript><iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11538453" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></iframe></noscript> Mike Marza has more on how Mayor Adams plans to crack down on ghost guns and target gun traffickers.

———-

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a News Tip

Report a correction or typo