New York City gun violence: Man shot inside Flatlands, Brooklyn nightclub

FLATLANDS, Brooklyn (WABC) — A man was shot inside a Brooklyn nightclub early Saturday morning.

Police said gunshots rang out just before 3 a.m. inside Kingz Secret Gem Club on Flatbush Avenue in the Flatlands section.

The 31-year-old was struck twice in the abdomen.

He was taken to Kings County Hospital Center, but his injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

Police said the gunman is unknown, but that he fled in a black Nissan.

The shooting comes after Mayor Eric Adams laid out how the City would crack down on gun violence after President Biden pledged federal support.

