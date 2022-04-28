New York City honoring essential workers with new plaque near City Hall



NEW YORK — New York City is unveiling a plaque Thursday for the essential workers who helped the city through the pandemic.

The plaque will sit at the corner of Broadway and Park Place in Manhattan.

Members of the MTA and other agencies will be joined by health care and utility workers.

Mayor Eric Adams is also expected to speak.

