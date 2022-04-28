World

New York City honoring essential workers with new plaque near City Hall

3 mins ago
NEW YORK — New York City is unveiling a plaque Thursday for the essential workers who helped the city through the pandemic. 

The plaque will sit at the corner of Broadway and Park Place in Manhattan. 

Members of the MTA and other agencies will be joined by health care and utility workers. 

Mayor Eric Adams is also expected to speak. 

Watch live at 10:30 a.m. on CBS News New York.

