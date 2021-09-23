New York City introduces new protections for delivery workers

On Thursday, New York’s city council passed a package of six bills establishing new rights and protections for delivery workers, making it the first major city to address the intense working conditions associated with food delivery. Mayor DeBlasio has previously expressed support for the provisions and hopes to sign them into law without delay.

The passage of bills was first reported by City, a local non-profit newsroom.

a ledge Earlier this month the feature detailed the tough conditions being faced by delivery drivers serving apps like Grubhub and Uber Eats. Wage theft is common, as is physical assault, and pay can fluctuate wildly. Because of the gig work model, there is little protection against injury on the job or loss of earnings.

The measures passed today don’t address every threat those workers face, but they do establish many long-expected protections. One measure requires most restaurants to let delivery workers use their bathrooms and imposes fines for bars and restaurants in institutions that deny access. Another would establish a minimum pay-per-trip, similar to existing protections for Uber and Lyft drivers. Other measures would prevent apps from charging workers for tips (seen as wage theft by labor advocates) and institute limits on how far an employee has to travel for delivery. can be called for.

These bills are the result of continued organizing by Los Deliveristas Unidos, a group organizing delivery workers as part of the Workers’ Justice Project. The group rallied at City Hall in April and has been pressuring the mayor and city council for months to act on these issues.