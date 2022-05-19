New York City investigating possible monkeypox case



New York City well being officers are investigating a possible case of monkeypox, the town’s New York City Division of Well being and Psychological Hygiene stated Thursday.

Based on well being officers, the affected person is being cared for at NYC Well being + Hospital / Bellevue. The division stated that if the preliminary checks are constructive, they are going to be despatched to the Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention (CDC).

Town’s well being division didn’t say whether or not the nameless affected person had traveled outdoors the US.

Monkeypox virus: what to know

The information comes a day after Massachusetts well being officers confirmed the primary case of monkeypox in the US this 12 months. The person had just lately traveled to Canada and officers have been searching for contact.

The virus is uncommon however doubtlessly critical.

As a result of Comparable signs of smallpox With fever, headache, muscle aches, fatigue, chills and pores and skin lesions.

At the very least seven instances of the virus have been reported within the UK this month, in accordance with well being authorities.

