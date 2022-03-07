World

New York City lifts COVID vaccine and mask mandates Monday; New Jersey ends masking for schools

New York City lifts COVID vaccine and mask mandates Monday; New Jersey ends masking for schools
New York City lifts COVID vaccine and mask mandates Monday; New Jersey ends masking for schools

New York City lifts COVID vaccine and mask mandates Monday; New Jersey ends masking for schools

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) — New York City is taking another step to bounce back from the pandemic, with the city set to drop several safety protocols, including a school mask mandate and vaccination requirements for businesses.

Restaurants and indoor venues will no longer have to require proof of vaccination.

However, some public indoor businesses like Broadway shows, are keeping their mask and vaccine requirements through at least the end of this month.

You’ll also still need to wear your mask on mass transit or when you see a doctor.

In public schools, masks will be optional for students ages 5 and up.

Masks are still required for those participating in early childhood programs and in the nurse’s office.

Right now, the COVID infection rate is at 1.8%. That’s the lowest level since August.

In New Jersey, they are also ending their mask mandate for schools and day cares.

It also marks the end of New Jersey’s public health emergency on Monday.

New Jersey’s COVID positivity rate is below 2% for the first time since last summer.

“The school and day care masking requirement was the last major mitigation measure we had in place,” Governor Phil Murphy said. “We have asked so much of each and every New Jerseyan for two years. You have overwhelming delivered. We are at this point only because of your protect yourselves, your families and your communities,”

New Jersey’s largest district, Newark, decided to keep its mask mandate in place for now.

