New York City man allegedly followed woman home, pushed his way into her apartment, and stabbed her 40 times

18 seconds ago
A New York City man was charged Monday with first-degree murder after police said he followed a woman to his Chinatown apartment where he attacked her and stabbed her more than 40 times.

Police in riot gear stormed a rally on Sunday, removing hundreds of protesters by truck. Her alleged victim is Christina Una Lee, 35.

Nash was charged with first-degree murder, first-degree theft, and first-degree theft as a sexual offense.

Judge Jay Weiner ordered Nash to be held without bail. His attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday evening.

The mugshot shows 25-year-old Assam Nash, who was taken into custody for stabbing Christina Una Lee inside her walk-up Chinatown apartment on her sixth floor in Manhattan’s Lower East Side.
Lee returned to his apartment in Chinatown, Manhattan, around 4:20 a.m. Sunday. According to a criminal complaint, Nash followed him inside and pushed his way as he reached the sixth floor.

“He opened the door, and he slipped right behind her. He never even knew she was there,” Lee’s landlord Brian Chin said outside the building Monday. WNBC. “He climbed six stairs and this guy pushed him mercilessly.”

Neighbors heard a woman screaming and police were called to the apartment. An officer arrived around 4:25 a.m. and “heard a woman calling for help from inside the apartment” but could not enter, according to criminal charges.

NYC landlord Manhattan tears up Bragg after arresting homeless carjacker stabbed in Chinatown apartment

About an hour after law enforcement arrived at the scene, a detective from the NYPD’s Emergency Services Unit broke down the door and found Leake naked from waist to waist on the bathroom floor and “covered the front of the torso with blood and stab wounds.”

Nash allegedly followed the woman inside his apartment at 111 Christy Street in Lower Manhattan.
Police said detectives found Nash hiding under a bed with stab wounds.

Leakey was pronounced dead about 15 minutes after law enforcement officers entered the apartment.

Daphne Euran Nash, Manhattan’s assistant district attorney, said in the case that investigators were working to determine if her nation had played a role in the attack.

Several city and state leaders, including Mayor Eric Adams and Governor Kathy Hutchul, have condemned the killing as an attack on the Asian American community.

Nash has an extensive record in New Jersey and has been released on probation for three open cases, one of which was where he was accused of punching a stranger on the subway while he was accused of murder, Yoran said Monday.

