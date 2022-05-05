New York City man arrested in alleged elder assault caught on video



New York City police arrested a man in the Bronx earlier this week for allegedly pushing a 77-year-old victim into a video.

Edgar Wilson, a 35-year-old Bronx resident who lived just a few blocks from College Avenue, has been charged with robbery and attempted assault for involvement in the attack, the NYPD announced Wednesday evening.

He is accused of punching the victim in the face, throwing a drink at his head and then kicking him.

The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. in front of the 1299 Grand Concours in the Bronx when the suspect and the 77-year-old got involved in an apparent altercation that turned into a physical assault, police said.

The police Published video It shows an elderly man using a cane and the suspect talking on the sidewalk. The unidentified man then punched the old man in the face and threw him to the ground.

The suspect was then seen throwing a cup of liquid into the victim’s face.

The victim told officials that the man tried to snatch her, but police said nothing was taken. He was treated at St. Barnabas Hospital and his condition is reported to be stable.

The accused fled the area on foot.

Authorities called the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) for information on the incident.

The NYPD on Tuesday released citywide crime statistics for April. The data shows that the overall crime index increased by 34.2% in that month compared to the same period last year.

The spike was driven by a 43.5% increase in looting in April with 3,867 reports compared to 2,694 cases in the same period last year, and a 41.5% increase in robberies with 1,261 reported incidents last month, up from 891 in April 2021, police said.

Thefts also rose 39.4% in April, from 1,209 in the same period last year to 1,209, police said.