New York City marks late rapper Biggie Smalls’ 50th birthday



NEW YORK — New York City is celebrating the late Biggie Smalls, who would have turned 50 this weekend.

Brooklyn-born rapper Christopher Wallace was murdered at age 24. The case stays unsolved.

Thursday, the mayor offered Biggie’s son with a proclamation from town recognizing how he modified music and the panorama of hip-hop.

“He was in a position to flip ache into objective. He used his music to outline what was taking place in on a regular basis life,” Mayor Eric Adams mentioned.

“Ever since I used to be 14, 15, once I actually needed to notice how essential this household legacy was, I made it my life. You already know, that is all I can do. I can not go a day with out excited about who my father is and the impression that he was in a position to make, and it evokes me to proceed to do the identical factor,” C.J. Wallace mentioned.

Biggie’s birthday is Saturday, however there are occasions deliberate all weekend.

The Empire State Constructing could have a crown on its mast Friday, and on Saturday, restricted version MetroCards that includes photographs of Infamous B.I.G. shall be offered at a number of Brooklyn subway stations.