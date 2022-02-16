New York City mom pistol-whipped, beaten in front of her children, police say



New York City police on Wednesday searched for three suspects who allegedly assaulted a 22-year-old mother in front of her children, hit her in the head with a gun and beat her with a baseball bat.

The incident happened Friday night in the East Harlem area of ​​Manhattan. The brutal attack also comes as Big Apple residents are reportedly on the verge of being stabbed 40 times after following a woman to her Chinatown apartment last weekend after she was brutally murdered.

The alleged attack on Friday night also took place just off the block where police, on Tuesday, fired at a vehicle after the driver tried to push two officers during a traffic stop.

In a statement, NYPD told Gadget Clock Digital that the mother got out of her car in front of 1663 Park Avenue around 7pm when “three unidentified men approached her.”

“One man displayed a firearm and handed it to another man who hit the victim on the left side of his head with a gun, causing swelling and bruising,” police said. “The men then hit the prey with bat more than once, causing considerable damage.”

Investigators say two children were inside the car at the time of the alleged attack.

Police added, “The victim was able to be taken to a safe location and the persons fled to unknown parts,” police added. “EMS responded and treated the victim at the scene for minor injuries.”

A photo released by police of the suspects shows three men wearing dark jackets and at least one wearing ripped jeans.

The motive for the alleged attack is not clear. Up to $ 3,500 is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

