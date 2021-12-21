New York City: New COVID testing sites open today amid rising tide of omicron



NEW YORK CITY (WABC) — New COVID testing sites are opening today in New York City, as officials across the region and the country scramble to meet a rising tide of cases fueled by the omicron variant.

Today’s testing site openings in NYC come one day after city officials reported a new single-day record for positive cases, as more shows on Broadway were forced to cancel performances, and as the NHL paused its season.

One of the sites opening Tuesday is in Washington Heights.

It is one of eight new brick-and-mortar locations opening today, in addition to 17 mobile trucks that will deploy across the city.

WATCH | Dr. Zuckerman answers viewer questions on COVID, omicron variant:

Mayor Bill De Blasio said by the end of the week, a total of 112 city-run sites will be operational.

The city is also planning to send out Test and Trace Corps members to establish quality control at testing sites in the city that are run by outside vendors.

“Getting tested is absolutely crucial, and making sure we have enough sites, enough resources, enough test kits,” the mayor said. “We’re working on all these fronts. Not a surprise, we are finding supplies are becoming a challenge because all over the country testing is going up suddenly.”

ALSO READ | NYC omicron surge to last ‘a matter of weeks,’ Mayor de Blasio says

For the fourth consecutive day Monday, New York state saw a record level of positive COVID cases with 23,391.

In New York City alone, there were 15,245 positive cases reported Monday, a new single-day record.

The surge is believed to be fueled by the omicron variant.

NYC Health Commissioner Dr. David Chokshi advised people to plan their holidays around the most vulnerable family member.

“That may mean hosting virtual gatherings or moving activities outdoors…masks, same day tests and distancing,” he said. “I do advise older adults and others with higher risks to skip optional activities, particularly in crowded settings, particularly for the next few weeks.”

De Blasio says he’ll make a decision this week on any possible changes for Times Square on New Year’s Eve, but for now, preparations are moving forward with a traditional celebration.

ALSO READ | More than 30 dry shampoo, conditioners recalled

NYC hospitalization rates by vaccination status:

Cases per capita by vaccination status:

NYC COVID death rates by vaccination status:

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus

Submit a News Tip or Question