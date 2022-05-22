New York City police investigating after 48-year-old man shot and killed on subway train



NewYou possibly can take heed to the Gadget Clock article now!

The New York City Police Division is investigating after a 48-year-old man was shot useless on a subway train Sunday morning.

The sufferer, described by police as a 48-year-old man, was boarding a Manhattan-bound Q train when a suspect shot him within the torso, who eyewitnesses stated was strolling backwards within the train automotive.

Witnesses stated the shootings occurred with out provocation.

The man was taken to an area hospital, the place he was pronounced useless.

This can be a growing story. Test again for extra particulars.