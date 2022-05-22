World

New York City police investigating after 48-year-old man shot and killed on subway train

1 day ago
Add Comment
by admin
New York City police investigating after 48-year-old man shot and killed on subway train
Written by admin
New York City police investigating after 48-year-old man shot and killed on subway train

New York City police investigating after 48-year-old man shot and killed on subway train

NewYou possibly can take heed to the Gadget Clock article now!

The New York City Police Division is investigating after a 48-year-old man was shot useless on a subway train Sunday morning.

The sufferer, described by police as a 48-year-old man, was boarding a Manhattan-bound Q train when a suspect shot him within the torso, who eyewitnesses stated was strolling backwards within the train automotive.

Witnesses stated the shootings occurred with out provocation.

NEW YORK, NY - September 15: An F train pulls over the W. 8th Street subway station on Connie Island in Brooklyn.

NEW YORK, NY – September 15: An F train pulls over the W. eighth Avenue subway station on Connie Island in Brooklyn.
(Photograph by Gary Hershren / Corbis by way of Getty Photos)

The man was taken to an area hospital, the place he was pronounced useless.

This can be a growing story. Test again for extra particulars.

#York #City #police #investigating #48yearold #man #shot #killed #subway #train

READ Also  Casey White escape: US Marshals investigating possible link to abandoned vehicle in Evansville, Indiana

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment