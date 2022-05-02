New York City raises COVID alert level from “low” to “medium”



NEW YORK — New York City is now entering a new COVID alert level, as the state has once again become a hot spot for the virus.

The city’s health commissioner made the decision Monday after reviewing the latest data. The city has now entered a “medium risk level,” which means New Yorkers must “exercise even greater caution” than they have over the past several weeks.

The Health Department says cases have now surpassed a rate of 200 per 100,000 people in the five boroughs. This means, New Yorkers are strongly urged to wear masks indoors.

If you’re at a higher risk for severe disease due to age, have underlying health conditions or are unvaccinated, health officials also advice taking additional precautions, especially at crowded indoor gatherings.

“It’s personal responsibility, as far as I’m concerned. If everybody was careful and everyone was tested and everyone was vaccinated and boosted, we’d be over this already,” Manhattan resident Sam Rhodes told CBS2.

“I’m going to be wearing my mask forever. This is the new style now,” Manhattan resident Kevin Barnard said.

In a statement, Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan said in part, “The coming weeks will be critical to slowing the spread of COVID-19 and getting back to a low risk level so we can more safely enjoy our spring.”

According to the latest data from the CDC, cases are also on the rise in almost every corner of the state, as it continues to deal with a new variant called BA.2.12.1. The state is now home to 37 of the 54 U.S. counties the CDC says have the highest levels of community transmission.

“I’m curious to see if we have sort of a rebound, like what we’re seeing in Europe and other countries. So I’m cautiously optimistic, but worried that we’re not prepared for the next wave,” said Manhattan resident Tim Hipwell.

Former White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx shared similar concerns with “Face the Nation” on Sunday.

“We should be preparing right now for a potential surge this summer across the southern United States, because we saw it in 2020 and we saw it in 2021,” Dr. Birx said.

She also shared advice for Americans planning to see family and other loved ones in the days ahead.

“We have to make it very clear to the American people that your protection against infection wanes,” she continued. “So if you’re going to go see your grandmother, or someone that has metastatic breast cancer, or someone under treatment for Hodgkin’s disease, or a family member with Down syndrome, you need to test before you go if that area is in a surge.”

Health officials are still encouraging booster shots and testing as often as possible to keep up to date on your status.

