New York City raises COVID alert level to “high,” advises indoor masks in public settings

NEW YORK — New York City raised the COVID alert level to “excessive” Tuesday, primarily based on case numbers and strain on the well being care system.

Well being Commissioner Ashwin Vasan is now advising all New Yorkers to put on a masks in any public indoor setting.

“New York City has transitioned to a excessive COVID alert level, which means now could be the time to double down on defending ourselves and one another by making selections that may preserve our pals, neighbors, kinfolk and coworkers from getting sick. As a metropolis, now we have the instruments to blunt the influence of this wave, together with distributing exams, masks and selling remedies,” he stated in an announcement “Getting again to Low Danger depends upon everybody doing their half and if we observe steerage, our forecasts anticipate this wave’s peak won’t final lengthy. What we do now could make all of the distinction.”

Individuals older than 65 or at excessive threat are informed to keep away from gatherings when attainable.

The well being commissioner additionally recommends everybody keep away from higher-risk actions, like crowded indoor gatherings, and restrict gatherings to a small variety of individuals.

On Moday, the mayor requested New Yorkers to take precautions to be protected, however stated we’re not but at a degree of reinstating mandates.

