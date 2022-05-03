New York City reaches medium risk alert level for COVID



NEW YORK CITY (WABC) — New York City has now moved into the medium risk alert level for COVID-19, Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan announced Monday.

The city has now surpassed a rate of 200 infections per 100,000 people, across the five boroughs. A rate that is 4 times greater than the rate on March 2nd.

“With COVID-19 cases rising, NYC has entered the Medium risk alert level,” Vasan said in a statement. “As a practical matter, what this means for New Yorkers is that they must exercise even greater caution than they have the last few weeks.”

Despite the increased risk level to the yellow designation, the city has yet to officially reinstate its mask mandate.

At this time, mask use in indoor public spaces is still “strongly recommended.”

People at increased risk for severe disease are also strongly encouraged to consider taking additional precautions, such as avoiding indoor gatherings, officials said.

“COVID is a formidable opponent,” Mayor Eric Adams said. “And if you are stringent you are not going to defeat something that is not stringent. We are going to pivot and shift but we are going to be honest with New Yorkers as we move forward. We are not there yet.”

Dr. Vasan also recommended that city residents should get tested for COVID before and after any gatherings, and if you test positive, call your doctor or 212-COVID19 to get evaluated for treatment.

“Vaccination and boosters are as critical as ever,” he said. “If you’re eligible for your booster, please, get the dose now. The coming weeks will be critical to slowing the spread of COVID-19 and getting back to a Low risk level so we can more safely enjoy our spring.”

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said despite the city moving to yellow alert, there are no plans for shutdowns.

“I’m not here to stand here and say we are looking at shutdowns,” Hochul said. “I have said I am going to protect the health of New Yorkers, encourage people to get vaccinated, get boosted, get lots of test supplies.”

She said she still sees people wearing masks, particularly in the subway.

“Everybody is wearing a mask,” she said. “I walk down the streets all the time, people are wearing masks all the time. New Yorkers are smart about this.”

