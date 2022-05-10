New York City reverses course, says COVID vaccinations no longer required for proms



NEW YORK — As coronavirus cases continue to rise, one safety measure has just been lifted.

Mayor Eric Adams announced Monday the city is dropping its vaccine mandate for proms, CBS2’s Dick Brennan reported.

The Department of Education says it has come to a point where events like proms can be held safely.

Students were previously told they could attend graduation this year regardless of vaccination status, and now many more students will be able to enjoy the high school tradition that has been on hold the past two years.

“I feel really excited about it,” Candice Horan said.

Horan and her family are delighted the city has lifted its vax mandates for proms, and the role she may have played in it.

Last month, the senior at John Bowne High School in Flushing, Queens made her case on CBS2 against the vaccine mandate.

“My school doesn’t require masks. My school doesn’t require you to be vaccinated to go. So, I don’t understand why we need to be vaccinated to go to my senior prom,” Horan said.

Now the city has reversed course, saying students can proceed safely, and Horan has to get busy getting ready for the big night.

“Hopefully get a dress and alter it to my size and everything. It’s difficult, but I’m gonna try and get everything done,” Horan said.

The decision comes as numbers have actually been rising in the city.

And on Monday, Stephen Colbert tweeted. “Worst sequel ever!” The Late Show said Colbert is “experiencing symptoms consistent with a recurrence of COVID and out of an abundance of caution for his staff, guests, and audience, he will be isolating for a few additional days.”

Colbert had announced he tested positive April 21, and returned to his show last Monday.

Doctor’s say his experience is not unusual.

“It’s not necessarily long-hauler syndrome, but COVID doesn’t fit in a perfect five-day cycle, seven-day cycle, or 10-day cycle,” Dr. Alexander Salerno said.

Salerno added everyone is different, and COVID symptoms can linger.

“You DO have a tail of COVID that can present with the nagging cough. I’ve had a lot of patients go three months with a nagging cough, the fatigue, some of the mild muscle aches and pains,” Salerno said.

And Salerno also said after COVID people’s immune system are often very weak and that makes them vulnerable to picking up other illnesses. Of course, being vaccinated and boosted will likely make any illness less severe and shorter in length.

More



