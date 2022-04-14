New York City schools to reinstate and expand controversial Gifted and Talented program, Adams says
City comptroller: “Not sound educational policy”
New York City Comptroller Brad Lander released the following statement after the announcement:
“Segregating learning environments for elementary students, based on a teacher’s or test’s assessment of how smart they are, is not sound education policy. We’ve seen repeatedly that stand-alone G&T programs lead to racial segregation.
“Elementary school students benefit from learning alongside peers with different backgrounds, abilities, and interests. Let’s be clear: that’s one of the core virtues of public education.
“Scaling up a program which separates students, often along lines of class and race, is a retrograde approach that does nothing to improve quality education for the overwhelming majority of our students.”
How will it work?
Chancellor Banks explained the expansion as follows:
- Top 10% of 2nd grade academic performers in every school will be invited to apply
- Preference will be given to students applying in their home district
“By using academic grades from their four core subject areas, we’re screening students for gifted behavior based off their total academic performance, not just a single test,” he added.
“A significant expansion”
The schools chancellor described Thursday’s announcement as a “significant expansion” of the program.
“In the past, some of our families felt that they might have to fight tooth and nail to even get access or be considered for these programs. Then if families were invited to attend, some were told that their young children would have to travel a long distance, because there was no program available in their home district,” said Banks. “Today, we are ending that scarcity mindset.”
He said he decided to reinstate the program based on feedback from families.
Mayor Adams makes announcement
“For the first time, there will be a Gifted and Talented program in every school district in New York City,” the mayor announced Thursday morning with a smile. “We are extremely pleased about this.”
He went on to say, “We are giving every child in every zip code the chance that has been denied too often… That denial ends today.”
“It’s time for all our students to have access to the classroom programs that develop their full personhood and their full potential,” he added. “Today’s announcement is about expanding equity.”
The mayor said there will be more than 1,000 additional seats for students, with entry points in kindergarten and third grade.
Marcia Kramer on the story
Sources tell CBS2’s political reporter Marcia Kramer the city plans to reinstate and expand the controversial program for elementary students.
Adams promised to bring it back while he was on the campaign trail.
