New York City Students Head Back To School After Holiday Break, Despite Calls For Remote Classes – Gadget Clock



NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City schools are set to return from holiday break Monday, but the teachers union is demanding a return to remote learning instead.

As CBS2’s John Dias reports, one school in Brooklyn is already closed due to a staffing shortage.

Goldman Sachs Joins List Of Wall Street Firms Telling Workers To Stay Remote

The Department of Education says the principal of P.S. 58 did not get approval to shut its doors. Now, the DOE is exploring whether it will have to use disciplinary action.

The principal sent a note saying the school will remain closed Monday because it’s having “staffing shortages due to COVID,” claiming the DOE has not provided a clear response to the problem after requesting an emergency operational closure.

In a statement, the department alleges that’s not true, saying in part, “We have robust measures in place to immediately address any staffing issues.”

FIND TESTING SITES: Click here for New York City’s testing site locator, including mobile sites and at-home appointments

AVOID THE LINES: Click here for NYC Health+Hospitals testing wait times

COVID VACCINE

The controversy comes as the United Federation of Teachers asked the mayor to delay in-person learning following the break.

“We need to really figure out where we’re at in staffing capacity,” UFT President Michael Mulgrew said. “Teachers are informing us that they cannot come in, their child tested positive, they tested positive… We’ve seen COVID over the holidays that we never saw.”

United Federation Of Teachers Not Happy With New York City’s Decision To Have In-Person Learning In Schools On Monday

Mayor Eric Adams says that won’t stop schools from opening Monday.

“The stats are clear. The safest place for children is inside a school. The numbers of transmission are low,” he said. “We’re going to create a safe environment with testing.”

Starting Monday, PCR testing will double at schools. Both vaccinated and unvaccinated students will get tested. The new plan will allow teachers and staff to get tested if they want, as well.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

However, one UFT caucus “UFT Solidarity” says the cases in schools are severely underreported, and only a small amount of parents consented to their children getting tested. The leader filed a lawsuit, asking a judge for an emergency order to stop in-person learning. The court has not yet responded.

“If there’s not going to be a test-to-return policy that is enforced by the district, like we really cannot trust the DOE and our schools and our union to keep us safe,” said Lydia Howrilka, of UFT Solidarity.

Several private schools, like Our Lady Queen of Angels, postponed in-person learning until at least Wednesday, requiring parents to provide a negative test result or vaccine card before their students return.

In Westchester County, Yonkers and New Rochelle are remote for the first week. Mount Vernon will be virtual for the first two weeks, like the Newark and Paterson school districts in New Jersey.

Adams says requiring tests before students return is a “good idea,” but only the governor can mandate that.

Paterson, N.J. Teams With Local Pharmacy To Bring Mobile Testing Unit To Front Of City Hall

As for P.S. 58, we’re told it will reopen Tuesday.