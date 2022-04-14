New York City subway shooting attack timeline



Frank R. James, a 62-year-old man accused of popping a smoke canister into a New York City subway car before firing on a crowd early Tuesday morning, is in police custody Wednesday morning after a good Samaritan spotted him walking down Manhattan.

Within 30 hours of the attack and his arrest, investigators obtained and distributed photos of the suspect in the hope that the public could help apprehend him. They searched for a storage unit and apartment attached to him in Philadelphia, which he said in numerous videos posted on the now-disabled YouTube channel. And according to law enforcement sources, he could reprimand investigators by calling the tip line to report himself, even as a security camera technician spotted him in the eastern village and let him in.

Monday 11 April

Police say James rented a U-Hall van in Philadelphia.

According to the federal criminal complaint, he saved it and paid for it on April 6, using his Wisconsin driving license, as well as a phone number linked to a bank card in his name, which investigators will later find at the scene of the shooting.

He then moved to New York City.

Tuesday 12 April

At 4:11 a.m., surveillance cameras drive him to a rented Chevrolet on the Varazzano-Narrows Bridge, a span that connects Staten Island to Brooklyn.

At 6:12 a.m., another camera spotted the van on West Seventh Street and Kings Highway in Brooklyn, where police later recovered the car.

The camera recorded “a man wearing a yellow hard hat, an orange work jacket with reflective tape, carrying a backpack in his right hand and pulling a rolling bag in his left hand, the U-Hall vehicle leaves.”

At around 8:25 a.m., James, wearing a gas mask and bright nylon safety jacket, allegedly boarded a Manhattan-bound N train where he left the van, activated a canister of smoke and fired just before it pulled into 36th Street. Station at Sunset Park.

At 8:40 a.m., another surveillance camera captured a man and investigators believe James was excited at another N train station on 25th Street. At the moment, the vest, mask and hard hat seen in the previous photo are gone, but police say the face matches the photo of his Wisconsin driver’s license.

The bystander video shows smoke billowing from the train door. The passengers panicked and fled. At least 29 people were injured, 10 of whom were shot. Authorities say five people were seriously injured.

Police recovered two bags from the spot. One contains a Glock 17, a gas can, a torch, a U-Hall car key and a bank card, according to federal criminal charges. The other had commercial fireworks.

Attack scene:

The safety vest was also left behind.

Police say the pistol was legally purchased by Frank Robert James in 2011 in Ohio. But “an attempt was made to distort the serial number.” Bank cards also had James’ name on them, and investigators say records provided by U-Haul show that James rented a van with an Arizona plate in Philadelphia on Monday. They found it abandoned on Kings Highway and later saw it in surveillance video that it crossed the Veracano Narrow Bridge about four hours before the shooting.

They also said they received a receipt for a storage unit in Philadelphia – where investigators said they found 9mm and .223 caliber ammunition, targets and a threaded pistol barrel, according to the complaint.

Wednesday 13 April

Police arrested James on Tuesday afternoon from the NYPD’s 9th Precinct after receiving a tip-off that he was visiting the East Village area of ​​Manhattan.

Jacques Dahan, 21, told Gadget Clock he was maintaining a store security camera when he saw James walking down the street with a bag over his shoulder.

Police say a tipstar called to see James at a nearby McDonald’s restaurant, and response officers arrived but did not find him.

Law enforcement sources separately told Gadget Clock Digital that James had reported himself on the Crime Stoppers hotline before his arrest.

Police were caught outside a liquor store near James, where images show officers escorting the suspect away, who was wearing dark pants, a navy blue T-shirt and a black flat-brimmed hat.

“We’ve got him,” New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced at an afternoon news conference.

Missed warning sign?

James, whose records span the early 1990s, including theft, tampering and criminal sexual activity, is expected to face federal terrorism charges in connection with the mass transit attack, according to Brian Peace, a U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York.

In the years leading up to the attack, he posted offensive and provocative videos on a rarely viewed YouTube channel that sparked an uproar after police on Tuesday named him as an interested person.

He titled them “with the phrase. Domestic average “And” Sensitive violence “And posted hour-long, obscene rot. An alarm clock is seen in the banner image that reads” Too late. “

Police even used a still image from one of the videos when they blew his face in public to help resolve the case.

A March 1 video began with a local television news report about the escalating violence on the New York City subway. In it he went on to criticize Mayor Adams, women, social workers and homeless people.

Within about 12 minutes of the video, he said, “I wanted to kill everything.” “I was planning to kill everything I saw.”

On Wednesday, YouTube deactivated the account.

James is scheduled to appear in federal court in Brooklyn on Thursday.

