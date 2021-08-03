New York City to Require Proof of Vaccination for Indoor Dining and Gyms

New York City will become the first U.S. city to require proof of vaccination for a variety of activities for workers and customers – indoor restaurants, gyms and movie theaters – in a move meant to pressure people into themselves. get vaccinated, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Tuesday.

The restrictions, similar to warrants issued in France and Italy last month, represent the most aggressive response to delayed vaccination rates in the United States, and they come as the number of cases of the virus increases across the country. Mr de Blasio said he hoped other cities would implement similar measures.

“It is a miraculous place literally full of wonders,” said de Blasio. “If you are vaccinated, this will all open up to you. But if you are not vaccinated, unfortunately you will not be able to participate in a lot of things.

The vaccine requirement marks a new chapter in the fight against the coronavirus in a city that was once the epicenter of the pandemic and where more than 33,000 people have died from the virus. With the spread of the more contagious Delta variant, the average number of daily cases has risen to more than 1,300, about six times the number in June.