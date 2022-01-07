New York City Urges Use Of Mass Transit Due To Messy Road Conditions; DSNY Deploys 1,600 Plows – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City officials are urging commuters to use mass transit and stay off the roads Friday morning due to the snow.

Hundreds of city crews were out salting the roads overnight to prepare for the storm and signs on the West Side Highway flashed warnings to alert drivers, CBS2’s John Dias reported.

The MTA posted pictures on Twitter of its “snow-fighting fleet” that’s working to keep riders safe.

Our jet snowblower train uses targeted air to blast snow away 🌬 pic.twitter.com/VmFmmITgk1 — MTA. Wear a Mask. Stop the Spread. (@MTA) January 6, 2022

The Department of Sanitation prepared for at least two inches of snow and said it would deploy its fleet of 1,600 plows.

“We are definitely preparing on the Department of Sanitation’s level for a pretty decent storm, not because of the depths, we’ve seen 3-6 inches in New York City before. It’s the timing of the event,” said DSNY Commissioner Edward Grayson.

“Travel conditions for Friday morning are going to be messy and they may be dangerous,” said Christina Farrell from the NYC Emergency Management Department.

Grayson said 22% of the department’s workforce are out due to COVID, but he’s confident the department has enough people to get the city through this storm.