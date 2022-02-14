New York City woman stabbed to death by man who followed her home: reports



A man followed a 35-year-old woman to her home in Chinatown, Manhattan, and stabbed her to death Sunday morning, NYPD and local news reports said.

Police were called to the apartment just after 4:00 a.m. and found the man barricaded inside the house.

Upon entering, police found Victim in the bathroom “with trauma to the body.”

“He got out of a cab here and he followed him. He grabbed him just before the front door closed. He followed him all the way, hanging back, one floor behind him to the sixth floor,” the building owner said after reviewing surveillance footage. Told the New York Post. “Then, he waited until his door closed and he went inside.”

The victim, identified as Christina Una Lee, was pronounced dead at the scene.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Sunday that his administration “will not allow this violence to get under control.”

“I and New Yorkers across the city mourn for the innocent woman who was murdered at her home in Chinatown last night and stand with our Asian brothers and sisters today,” he said in a statement. “The NYPD is investigating this horrific incident, and I thank them for arresting the suspect.”

The suspect has been identified by The Post as 25-year-old Assam Nash.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office told Gadget Clock Digital that there were three open lawsuits against Nash at the time of the alleged murder.

Last month, Nash was arrested for allegedly disabling multiple Metro card machines, jammed with an object and then ran away from police.

“I saw that the accused opened the door of the police van during the legal arrest and fled from the van,” the arresting officer wrote in a complaint.

He was charged with criminal mischief, obstruction of arrest and other charges for the incident.

Nash was arrested on charges of assault and harassment for a September incident where he punched Christy and someone in the face in the Grand St., the same block where he allegedly killed a 35-year-old woman on Sunday morning.

He was arrested in September on charges of possession of synthetic marijuana.