New York City woman stabbed to death by man who followed her home: reports

11 seconds ago
A man followed a 35-year-old woman to her home in Chinatown, Manhattan, and stabbed her to death Sunday morning, NYPD and local news reports said.

Police were called to the apartment just after 4:00 a.m. and found the man barricaded inside the house.

Upon entering, police found Victim in the bathroom “with trauma to the body.”

“He got out of a cab here and he followed him. He grabbed him just before the front door closed. He followed him all the way, hanging back, one floor behind him to the sixth floor,” the building owner said after reviewing surveillance footage. Told the New York Post. “Then, he waited until his door closed and he went inside.”

The suspect allegedly followed the woman inside his apartment at 111 Christy Street in Lower Manhattan.

(Google Maps)

The victim, identified as Christina Una Lee, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man caught on camera in the Brazen NYC subway attack stole a purse

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Sunday that his administration “will not allow this violence to get under control.”

“I and New Yorkers across the city mourn for the innocent woman who was murdered at her home in Chinatown last night and stand with our Asian brothers and sisters today,” he said in a statement. “The NYPD is investigating this horrific incident, and I thank them for arresting the suspect.”

New York City Mayor Eric Adams addresses the press on January 21, 2022.

(Reuters / Dew-Nalio Cherry)

READ Also  Five killed, three injured in violence in Pakistan

The suspect has been identified by The Post as 25-year-old Assam Nash.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office told Gadget Clock Digital that there were three open lawsuits against Nash at the time of the alleged murder.

Last month, Nash was arrested for allegedly disabling multiple Metro card machines, jammed with an object and then ran away from police.

“I saw that the accused opened the door of the police van during the legal arrest and fled from the van,” the arresting officer wrote in a complaint.

A NYPD van is seen in New York City.

(Photo by Spencer Platt / Getty Images)

He was charged with criminal mischief, obstruction of arrest and other charges for the incident.

Nash was arrested on charges of assault and harassment for a September incident where he punched Christy and someone in the face in the Grand St., the same block where he allegedly killed a 35-year-old woman on Sunday morning.

He was arrested in September on charges of possession of synthetic marijuana.

