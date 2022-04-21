New York City’s air quality levels showing signs of improvement, report says



NEW YORK — A new report from the American Lung Association says New York City is seeing some improvements in air quality.

The State of the Air report found that between 2018 and 2020, New York City experienced fewer unhealthy days of high ozone, also known as smog, recording its lowest-ever level.

But New York remains 14th on the list of cities “most polluted by ozone.”

As for particle pollution, also known as soot, the report found the city had its best-ever level and was taken off the list of 25 worst cities for this measure.

CLICK HERE to read the report