New York City’s Vaccine Passport Plan Renews Online Privacy Debate

When New York City announced Tuesday that it would soon require people to show proof of at least one coronavirus vaccine to enter businesses, Mayor Bill de Blasio said the system was “simple – show it and you are in it ”.

Less straightforward was the privacy debate that the city reignited.

Vaccine passports, which show proof of vaccination, often in electronic form such as an app, are the cornerstone of Mr de Blasio’s plan. For months, these records – also known as health passes or digital health certificates – have been discussed around the world as a tool for those vaccinated, less exposed to the virus, to safely assemble. New York will be the first U.S. city to include these passes in a vaccination mandate, potentially sparking similar actions elsewhere.

But incorporating those credentials could also usher in an era of heightened digital surveillance, privacy researchers said. This is because vaccine passes can allow location tracking, although there are few rules on how digital data on people’s vaccines is to be stored and how it can be shared. Although existing privacy laws restrict the sharing of information between medical providers, there is no such rule when people upload their own data to an app.