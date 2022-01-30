World

New York COVID-19 cases decline 50% in one week

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Saturday.

“We’re getting through this winter surge and we know what to do. We know how to handle this. No one is more resilient anywhere in this country than New Yorkers,” Governor Hochul said. “So let’s use the tools – vaccines, boosters and masks – let’s be safe, and we’ll get through this together as we always have.”

Saturday’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 215,254
  • Total Positive – 12,332
  • Percent Positive – 5.73%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 7.30%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 7,675 (-506)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 863
  • Patients in ICU – 1,186 (-63)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 715 (-26)
  • Total Discharges – 270,856 (+1152)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 125
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 52,748
  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 65,427
  • Total vaccine doses administered – 35,831,901
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 72,779
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 421,998
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 90.8%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 82.0%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 84.5%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 80.1%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 71.8%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 87.4%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 74.0%
Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

Region Wednesday, January 26, 2022 Thursday, January 27, 2022 Friday, January 28, 2022
Capital Region 11.33% 10.53% 10.23%
Central New York 14.26% 13.71% 13.46%
Finger Lakes 13.13% 12.17% 11.45%
Long Island 9.95% 9.30% 8.68%
Mid-Hudson 8.50% 7.60% 7.11%
Mohawk Valley 11.79% 11.27% 10.67%
New York City 6.44% 5.95% 5.21%
North Country 15.28% 14.19% 13.80%
Southern Tier 9.16% 8.54% 8.10%
Western New York 14.81% 14.23% 13.76%
Statewide 8.50% 7.91% 7.30%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Wednesday, January 26, 2022   Thursday, January 27, 2022   Thursday, January 29, 2022  
Bronx 5.67% 5.18% 4.54%
Kings 6.14% 5.69% 5.17%
New York 5.77% 5.35% 4.39%
Queens 7.83% 7.23% 6.25%
Richmond 7.36% 6.86% 6.52%

Yesterday, 12,332 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,770,050. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive
Albany 55,361 233
Allegany 8,281 32
Broome 42,136 157
Cattaraugus 14,377 77
Cayuga 14,914 67
Chautauqua 22,264 102
Chemung 20,000 72
Chenango 8,556 35
Clinton 14,672 129
Columbia 9,388 36
Cortland 9,712 61
Delaware 7,165 29
Dutchess 61,390 190
Erie 199,134 671
Essex 5,062 48
Franklin 8,326 43
Fulton 11,565 64
Genesee 13,100 54
Greene 8,096 22
Hamilton 785 4
Herkimer 12,892 40
Jefferson 18,328 131
Lewis 5,845 27
Livingston 10,954 70
Madison 11,952 70
Monroe 144,720 487
Montgomery 11,060 58
Nassau 390,398 701
Niagara 45,708 184
NYC 2,225,068 4,400
Oneida 49,819 212
Onondaga 101,518 543
Ontario 18,440 87
Orange 102,640 284
Orleans 8,251 33
Oswego 23,165 146
Otsego 9,042 52
Putnam 22,781 55
Rensselaer 29,259 170
Rockland 89,435 140
Saratoga 42,880 203
Schenectady 30,895 117
Schoharie 4,628 19
Schuyler 3,205 13
Seneca 5,364 18
St. Lawrence 18,936 105
Steuben 18,381 113
Suffolk 414,679 683
Sullivan 17,552 58
Tioga 9,926 61
Tompkins 16,215 134
Ulster 29,531 118
Warren 12,510 52
Washington 11,162 58
Wayne 16,052 97
Westchester 241,497 414
Wyoming 7,960 37
Yates 3,118 16

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

egion COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
Capital Region 373 247 66.2% 126 33.8%
Central New York 244 181 74.2% 63 25.8%
Finger Lakes 662 352 53.2% 310 46.8%
Long Island 1,221 666 54.5% 555 45.5%
Mid-Hudson 792 462 58.3% 330 41.7%
Mohawk Valley 138 100 72.5% 38 27.5%
New York City 3,388 1,699 50.1% 1,689 49.9%
North Country 115 62 53.9% 53 46.1%
Southern Tier 179 88 49.2% 91 50.8%
Western New York 563 324 57.5% 239 42.5%
Statewide 7,675 4,181 54.5% 3,494 45.5%

Yesterday, 125 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 52,748. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths
Albany 1
Allegany 1
Bronx 13
Chautauqua 2
Chemung 1
Chenango 1
Columbia 1
Cortland 2
Delaware 1
Erie 6
Fulton 1
Herkimer 2
Kings 19
Monroe 3
Nassau 12
New York 5
Niagara 4
Oneida 1
Onondaga 3
Ontario 1
Orange 2
Queens 14
Richmond 3
Rockland 2
Steuben 1
Suffolk 11
Sullivan 1
Tioga 2
Ulster 1
Washington 1
Wayne 1
Westchester 6
Grand Total 125

Yesterday, 12,535 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 16,151 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose:

Region Cumulative
Total		 Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region 957,639 412
Central New York 640,269 352
Finger Lakes 855,550 649
Long Island 2,150,492 2,570
Mid-Hudson 1,680,808 1,357
Mohawk Valley 322,330 171
New York City 7,887,893 5,722
North Country 300,029 184
Southern Tier 435,718 321
Western New York 946,264 797
Statewide 16,176,992 12,535

People with complete vaccine series:

Region Cumulative
Total		 Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region 872,723 590
Central New York 589,998 385
Finger Lakes 788,852 715
Long Island 1,894,978 2,563
Mid-Hudson 1,464,651 1,619
Mohawk Valley 298,182 228
New York City 6,925,281 8,622
North Country 270,266 235
Southern Tier 397,158 336
Western New York 863,379 858
Statewide 14,365,468 16,151

Booster/Additional Shots:

Region Cumulative
Total		 Increase over past 24 hours Increase over past 7  days
Capital Region 428,951 1,751 11,190
Central New York 281,389 1,978 10,694
Finger Lakes 442,055 2,507 14,380
Long Island 884,464 8,248 40,630
Mid-Hudson 702,167 5,237 28,407
Mohawk Valley 150,334 823 5,232
New York City 2,165,267 14,240 89,088
North Country 131,622 827 4,964
Southern Tier 202,344 1,070 5,996
Western New York 482,089 3,113 16,408
Statewide 5,870,682 39,794 226,989

