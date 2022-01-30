New York COVID-19 cases decline 50% in one week





NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Saturday.

“We’re getting through this winter surge and we know what to do. We know how to handle this. No one is more resilient anywhere in this country than New Yorkers,” Governor Hochul said. “So let’s use the tools – vaccines, boosters and masks – let’s be safe, and we’ll get through this together as we always have.”

Nearly 300 new cases reported in Albany County COVID update, January 29



Saturday’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 215,254

Total Positive – 12,332

Percent Positive – 5.73%

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 7.30%

Patient Hospitalization – 7,675 (-506)

Patients Newly Admitted – 863

Patients in ICU – 1,186 (-63)

Patients in ICU with Intubation – 715 (-26)

Total Discharges – 270,856 (+1152)

New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 125

Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 52,748

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 65,427

Total vaccine doses administered – 35,831,901

Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 72,779

Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 421,998

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 90.8%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 82.0%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 84.5%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 80.1%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 71.8%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 87.4%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 74.0%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

Region Wednesday, January 26, 2022 Thursday, January 27, 2022 Friday, January 28, 2022 Capital Region 11.33% 10.53% 10.23% Central New York 14.26% 13.71% 13.46% Finger Lakes 13.13% 12.17% 11.45% Long Island 9.95% 9.30% 8.68% Mid-Hudson 8.50% 7.60% 7.11% Mohawk Valley 11.79% 11.27% 10.67% New York City 6.44% 5.95% 5.21% North Country 15.28% 14.19% 13.80% Southern Tier 9.16% 8.54% 8.10% Western New York 14.81% 14.23% 13.76% Statewide 8.50% 7.91% 7.30%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Tracking COVID cases by county



Borough in NYC Wednesday, January 26, 2022 Thursday, January 27, 2022 Thursday, January 29, 2022 Bronx 5.67% 5.18% 4.54% Kings 6.14% 5.69% 5.17% New York 5.77% 5.35% 4.39% Queens 7.83% 7.23% 6.25% Richmond 7.36% 6.86% 6.52%

Yesterday, 12,332 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,770,050. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 55,361 233 Allegany 8,281 32 Broome 42,136 157 Cattaraugus 14,377 77 Cayuga 14,914 67 Chautauqua 22,264 102 Chemung 20,000 72 Chenango 8,556 35 Clinton 14,672 129 Columbia 9,388 36 Cortland 9,712 61 Delaware 7,165 29 Dutchess 61,390 190 Erie 199,134 671 Essex 5,062 48 Franklin 8,326 43 Fulton 11,565 64 Genesee 13,100 54 Greene 8,096 22 Hamilton 785 4 Herkimer 12,892 40 Jefferson 18,328 131 Lewis 5,845 27 Livingston 10,954 70 Madison 11,952 70 Monroe 144,720 487 Montgomery 11,060 58 Nassau 390,398 701 Niagara 45,708 184 NYC 2,225,068 4,400 Oneida 49,819 212 Onondaga 101,518 543 Ontario 18,440 87 Orange 102,640 284 Orleans 8,251 33 Oswego 23,165 146 Otsego 9,042 52 Putnam 22,781 55 Rensselaer 29,259 170 Rockland 89,435 140 Saratoga 42,880 203 Schenectady 30,895 117 Schoharie 4,628 19 Schuyler 3,205 13 Seneca 5,364 18 St. Lawrence 18,936 105 Steuben 18,381 113 Suffolk 414,679 683 Sullivan 17,552 58 Tioga 9,926 61 Tompkins 16,215 134 Ulster 29,531 118 Warren 12,510 52 Washington 11,162 58 Wayne 16,052 97 Westchester 241,497 414 Wyoming 7,960 37 Yates 3,118 16

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

READ Also Jan. 6 Committee Indicates It Will Ask Pence to Appear This Month – Gadget Clock Tracking COVID vaccinations in the Capital Region



egion COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission Capital Region 373 247 66.2% 126 33.8% Central New York 244 181 74.2% 63 25.8% Finger Lakes 662 352 53.2% 310 46.8% Long Island 1,221 666 54.5% 555 45.5% Mid-Hudson 792 462 58.3% 330 41.7% Mohawk Valley 138 100 72.5% 38 27.5% New York City 3,388 1,699 50.1% 1,689 49.9% North Country 115 62 53.9% 53 46.1% Southern Tier 179 88 49.2% 91 50.8% Western New York 563 324 57.5% 239 42.5% Statewide 7,675 4,181 54.5% 3,494 45.5%

Yesterday, 125 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 52,748. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Albany 1 Allegany 1 Bronx 13 Chautauqua 2 Chemung 1 Chenango 1 Columbia 1 Cortland 2 Delaware 1 Erie 6 Fulton 1 Herkimer 2 Kings 19 Monroe 3 Nassau 12 New York 5 Niagara 4 Oneida 1 Onondaga 3 Ontario 1 Orange 2 Queens 14 Richmond 3 Rockland 2 Steuben 1 Suffolk 11 Sullivan 1 Tioga 2 Ulster 1 Washington 1 Wayne 1 Westchester 6 Grand Total 125

Yesterday, 12,535 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 16,151 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

Are nausea and vomiting omicron symptoms?



People with at least one vaccine dose:

Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 957,639 412 Central New York 640,269 352 Finger Lakes 855,550 649 Long Island 2,150,492 2,570 Mid-Hudson 1,680,808 1,357 Mohawk Valley 322,330 171 New York City 7,887,893 5,722 North Country 300,029 184 Southern Tier 435,718 321 Western New York 946,264 797 Statewide 16,176,992 12,535

People with complete vaccine series:

Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 872,723 590 Central New York 589,998 385 Finger Lakes 788,852 715 Long Island 1,894,978 2,563 Mid-Hudson 1,464,651 1,619 Mohawk Valley 298,182 228 New York City 6,925,281 8,622 North Country 270,266 235 Southern Tier 397,158 336 Western New York 863,379 858 Statewide 14,365,468 16,151

Booster/Additional Shots: