New York COVID update for March 5





NEW YORK (NEWS10) — As of Saturday, March 5, COVID-19 infections 7-day average is 1.60%, with a daily positivity rate below 2%. Health Officials said the total number of positive cases as of Friday is 1,541 statewide.

Tracking COVID cases by county



Health Officials said, statewide there have been 16 COVID-19 deaths reported since Friday. The total number of deaths reported through the Health Electronic Response Data System (HERDS) since the onset of the pandemic is now 54,819.

HERDS is a New York State Department of Health data source that collects and confirmed daily deaths data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes, and adult care facilities. According to HERD, the total number of deaths reported by healthcare facilities is 69,418, in addition to the total number of deaths reported to and complied by the CDC statewide.

In addition, Health Officials said the total number of COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide as of Friday is at 1,541, a decrease of 90%. In addition, Health Officials said the total number of COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide since Thursday is at 1,911. COVID-19 related hospitalizations were the lowest since August 11.

Tracking COVID vaccinations in the Capital Region



Total vaccine doses administered – 37,108,989

Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 20,984

Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 324,532

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 91.8%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 83.1%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 85.7%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 81.8%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 71.8%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 81.2%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 73.3%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 89.1%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 75.6%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows

REGION Wednesday, March 2, 2022 Thursday, March 3, 2022 Friday, March 4, 2022 Capital Region 12.43 12.59 11.39 Central New York 20.78 20.17 20.52 Finger Lakes 8.25 7.94 7.78 Long Island 8.10 7.57 7.41 Mid-Hudson 8.29 7.81 8.58 Mohawk Valley 13.63 13.16 11.86 New York City 8.08 7.91 8.81 North Country 19.33 19.16 18.58 Southern Tier 17.08 17.76 16.27 Western New York 9.74 9.54 9.06 Statewide 9.65 9.40 9.67

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION Wednesday, March 2, 2022 Thursday, March 3, 2022 Friday, March 4, 2022 Capital Region 3.05% 3.09% 2.79% Central New York 4.85% 4.59% 4.58% Finger Lakes 2.70% 2.47% 2.32% Long Island 1.79% 1.68% 1.66% Mid-Hudson 1.70% 1.58% 1.59% Mohawk Valley 2.70% 2.61% 2.43% New York City 1.09% 1.04% 1.09% North Country 4.77% 4.56% 4.15% Southern Tier 2.83% 2.85% 2.69% Western New York 2.99% 2.86% 2.66% Statewide 1.71% 1.63% 1.60%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH Wednesday, March 2, 2022 Thursday, March 3, 2022 Friday, March 4, 2022 Bronx 0.79% 0.71% 0.87% Kings 0.96% 0.94% 1.00% New York 1.30% 1.28% 1.33% Queens 1.16% 1.07% 1.04% Richmond 1.29% 1.26% 1.26%

Friday, March 4, 2,574 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,912,822. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 58,101 44 Allegany 8,824 10 Broome 44,477 27 Cattaraugus 15,218 5 Cayuga 15,686 17 Chautauqua 23,372 6 Chemung 21,024 13 Chenango 9,162 5 Clinton 16,368 17 Columbia 9,902 8 Cortland 10,316 5 Delaware 7,573 – Dutchess 63,297 21 Erie 206,126 65 Essex 5,477 6 Franklin 9,139 10 Fulton 12,300 7 Genesee 13,540 1 Greene 8,459 – Hamilton 836 1 Herkimer 13,561 5 Jefferson 19,652 12 Lewis 6,099 2 Livingston 11,494 7 Madison 12,742 14 Monroe 149,523 59 Montgomery 11,687 9 Nassau 398,883 121 Niagara 47,299 16 NYC 2,275,963 1,299 Oneida 52,286 27 Onondaga 107,652 129 Ontario 19,535 12 Orange 105,547 118 Orleans 8,533 2 Oswego 25,098 16 Otsego 9,677 6 Putnam 23,336 7 Rensselaer 30,904 13 Rockland 91,290 53 Saratoga 45,250 28 Schenectady 32,419 19 Schoharie 4,914 2 Schuyler 3,389 1 Seneca 5,766 3 St. Lawrence 20,595 33 Steuben 19,572 13 Suffolk 423,073 79 Sullivan 18,210 6 Tioga 10,513 2 Tompkins 17,564 34 Ulster 30,909 13 Warren 13,318 9 Washington 11,875 5 Wayne 16,917 7 Westchester 247,036 121 Wyoming 8,232 2 Yates 3,312 2

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission Capital Region 106 61 57.5% 45 42.5% Central New York 58 36 62.1% 22 37.9% Finger Lakes 242 93 38.4% 149 61.6% Long Island 230 93 40.4% 137 59.6% Mid-Hudson 110 47 42.7% 63 57.3% Mohawk Valley 36 20 55.6% 16 44.4% New York City 539 214 39.7% 325 60.3% North Country 47 15 31.9% 32 68.1% Southern Tier 63 29 46.0% 34 54.0% Western New York 110 56 50.9% 54 49.1% Statewide 1,541 664 43.1% 877 56.9%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).

Friday, March 4, 16 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 54,819. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: