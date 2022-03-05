World

New York COVID update for March 5

10 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
New York COVID update for March 5
Written by admin
New York COVID update for March 5

New York COVID update for March 5

GettyImages 1356173386 1

NEW YORK (NEWS10) — As of Saturday, March 5, COVID-19 infections 7-day average is 1.60%, with a daily positivity rate below 2%. Health Officials said the total number of positive cases as of Friday is 1,541 statewide.

Health Officials said, statewide there have been 16 COVID-19 deaths reported since Friday. The total number of deaths reported through the Health Electronic Response Data System (HERDS) since the onset of the pandemic is now 54,819.

HERDS is a New York State Department of Health data source that collects and confirmed daily deaths data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes, and adult care facilities. According to HERD, the total number of deaths reported by healthcare facilities is 69,418, in addition to the total number of deaths reported to and complied by the CDC statewide.

In addition, Health Officials said the total number of COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide as of Friday is at 1,541, a decrease of 90%. In addition, Health Officials said the total number of COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide since Thursday is at 1,911. COVID-19 related hospitalizations were the lowest since August 11.

  • Total vaccine doses administered – 37,108,989
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 20,984
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 324,532
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 91.8%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 83.1%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 85.7%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 81.8%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 71.8%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 81.2%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 73.3%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 89.1%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 75.6%   
READ Also  Scientists Race to Understand Long COVID as Patients Await Recovery – Gadget Clock

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows  

REGION   Wednesday, March 2, 2022 Thursday, March 3, 2022 Friday, March 4, 2022
Capital Region   12.43 12.59 11.39
Central New York   20.78 20.17 20.52
Finger Lakes   8.25 7.94 7.78
Long Island   8.10 7.57 7.41
Mid-Hudson   8.29 7.81 8.58
Mohawk Valley   13.63 13.16 11.86
New York City   8.08 7.91 8.81
North Country   19.33 19.16 18.58
Southern Tier   17.08 17.76 16.27
Western New York   9.74 9.54 9.06
Statewide   9.65 9.40 9.67

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:  

REGION Wednesday, March 2, 2022 Thursday, March 3, 2022 Friday, March 4, 2022
Capital Region 3.05% 3.09% 2.79%
Central New York 4.85% 4.59% 4.58%
Finger Lakes 2.70% 2.47% 2.32%
Long Island 1.79% 1.68% 1.66%
Mid-Hudson 1.70% 1.58% 1.59%
Mohawk Valley 2.70% 2.61% 2.43%
New York City 1.09% 1.04% 1.09%
North Country 4.77% 4.56% 4.15%
Southern Tier 2.83% 2.85% 2.69%
Western New York 2.99% 2.86% 2.66%
Statewide 1.71% 1.63% 1.60%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:  

BOROUGH Wednesday, March 2, 2022 Thursday, March 3, 2022 Friday, March 4, 2022
Bronx 0.79% 0.71% 0.87%
Kings 0.96% 0.94% 1.00%
New York 1.30% 1.28% 1.33%
Queens 1.16% 1.07% 1.04%
Richmond 1.29% 1.26% 1.26%

Friday, March 4, 2,574 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,912,822. A geographic breakdown is as follows: 

County Total Positive New Positive
Albany 58,101 44
Allegany 8,824 10
Broome 44,477 27
Cattaraugus 15,218 5
Cayuga 15,686 17
Chautauqua 23,372 6
Chemung 21,024 13
Chenango 9,162 5
Clinton 16,368 17
Columbia 9,902 8
Cortland 10,316 5
Delaware 7,573
Dutchess 63,297 21
Erie 206,126 65
Essex 5,477 6
Franklin 9,139 10
Fulton 12,300 7
Genesee 13,540 1
Greene 8,459
Hamilton 836 1
Herkimer 13,561 5
Jefferson 19,652 12
Lewis 6,099 2
Livingston 11,494 7
Madison 12,742 14
Monroe 149,523 59
Montgomery 11,687 9
Nassau 398,883 121
Niagara 47,299 16
NYC 2,275,963 1,299
Oneida 52,286 27
Onondaga 107,652 129
Ontario 19,535 12
Orange 105,547 118
Orleans 8,533 2
Oswego 25,098 16
Otsego 9,677 6
Putnam 23,336 7
Rensselaer 30,904 13
Rockland 91,290 53
Saratoga 45,250 28
Schenectady 32,419 19
Schoharie 4,914 2
Schuyler 3,389 1
Seneca 5,766 3
St. Lawrence 20,595 33
Steuben 19,572 13
Suffolk 423,073 79
Sullivan 18,210 6
Tioga 10,513 2
Tompkins 17,564 34
Ulster 30,909 13
Warren 13,318 9
Washington 11,875 5
Wayne 16,917 7
Westchester 247,036 121
Wyoming 8,232 2
Yates 3,312 2

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:  

READ Also  When and Where You Can Watch the Figure Skating Exhibition Gala at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics – Gadget Clock
Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
Capital Region 106 61 57.5% 45 42.5%
Central New York 58 36 62.1% 22 37.9%
Finger Lakes 242 93 38.4% 149 61.6%
Long Island 230 93 40.4% 137 59.6%
Mid-Hudson 110 47 42.7% 63 57.3%
Mohawk Valley 36 20 55.6% 16 44.4%
New York City 539 214 39.7% 325 60.3%
North Country 47 15 31.9% 32 68.1%
Southern Tier 63 29 46.0% 34 54.0%
Western New York 110 56 50.9% 54 49.1%
Statewide 1,541 664 43.1% 877 56.9%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov). 

Friday, March 4, 16 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 54,819. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:  

County New Deaths                                  
Dutchess 1
Erie 3
Greene 1
Kings 2
Nassau 2
New York 2
Onondaga 1
Ontario 1
Saratoga 1
Suffolk 1
Ulster 1

#York #COVID #update #March

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Finland's US ambassador responds to Russian threats over potential NATO membership

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment