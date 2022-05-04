New York Dem AG reveals she ‘proudly’ got abortion nearly 20 years ago



New York Attorney General Letitia James delivered a scathing speech at a rally in New York City on Tuesday afternoon, revealing that she had an abortion nearly two decades ago.

Pregnant as a member of the newly elected New York City Council, “I am proudly a part of the planned parents. And I do not apologize to anyone,” Democrat told a crowd of protesters filling a square in Lower Manhattan.

James qualifies that she is a “woman of faith” who attends church.

“But my God taught me everything about love and acceptance. And my God taught me about privacy. And my God said you have to make the best decisions for your body and your life,” James said. “So I don’t apologize to anyone.”

James, 63, won a City Council race in 2003 to begin his political career, continuing to serve as the city’s elected ombudsman, called Public Advocate, and then as Attorney General since 2018. Last year, he briefly entered the 2022 race before being eliminated as governor; He is now seeking re-election in November.

James has proposed a New York fund to help women with abortions who cannot access procedures in their own state, and he has filed a friend-of-the-court briefing with other attorney generals to argue against some abortion restrictions in court. Or joined. Other states

“We will not back down,” he told protesters on Tuesday. “No Supreme Court judge can instruct me or you on how to use your body.”

The draft decision, leaked on Monday night, would overturn the 1973 Rowe v. Wade lawsuit that legalized abortion nationwide.

Although the draft is not final, and Roy remains the country’s law, the news has plunged the country into a frenzy or what it could mean for the future of abortion rights.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.