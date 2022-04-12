New York GOP Reps. Tenney, Zeldin and Malliotakis slam NYC ‘lawlessness’ after subway shooting



New York Republicans Nicole Malliotakis, Lee Zeldin and Claudia Tenney said Tuesday they were shocked by the brutal shooting of the Brooklyn subway, but not necessarily by violence in the face of rising crime in New York City.

“While we are all waiting for information, motives, additional information about the suspect and we want to see anyone face trial, our hearts are very heavy in New York today,” Jailin told Gadget Clock. “We know a lot of people are fighting for their lives or their recovery … and frankly, no one should ever experience that.”

Brooklyn Subway Shooting: Adams Opposes NYPD Commissioner, Says ‘Premature’ to Rule Terrorism

“It’s horrible. It’s totally scary and worrying for the whole community, for our city. We’re still waiting for the information,” said Maliotakis. “And most importantly, I think we should let the NYPD do its job, conduct its own investigation and get this criminal off the road.”

The district of Maliotakis includes parts of Staten Island and Brooklyn where he said it was close to three blocks from where the shooting took place.

Warning: graphic image

26 injured in Brooklyn subway shooting, ‘dangerous’ suspect: officials

Earlier Tuesday evening, the suspect, who allegedly wore a gas mask, turned off a smoke canister inside a Brooklyn subway station and fired shots, still relaxing. The suspect injured at least 26 people, five of whom are in critical condition.

The suspect’s shots hit a subway car and multiple people on the platform, New York Police Commissioner Kitchant Sewell said. She was wearing a green “construction type” vest and a hooded gray sweatshirt.

Authorities on Tuesday evening identified a man of interest, Frank James, who had rented the U-Hall truck that investigators were investigating during the shooting. Police found the key to the U-hole in the subway and found the truck about five miles from the 36th Street station where the gunman fired.

“My healing Pray for all those who were injured or affected by this horrific shooting in Brooklyn today. This is a terrible tragedy, “Republican Claudia Tenney told RNY, Gadget Clock. “

But, Tennyson added, “It wasn’t unexpected given the way law enforcement frustrated and discouraged police in New York City eight years later. [former Mayor Bill] De Blasio and now some uncertainty from the new mayor. “

Tenny said he was disappointed that city officials said the shooting was not being investigated as a terrorist attack, although officials said later Tuesday that they were not denying terrorism. Mayor Eric Adams added that the shooter’s intent was to “terrorize” people in an MSNBC interview.

Live Update: Brooklyn Subway Station Shooting: 28 Injured, 10 Injured in Gunfire

“You have to see everything,” he said.

Tennyson also noted the trend of crime on the subway, which has plagued New York City in recent years.

“It’s no surprise that we’re seeing such heinous crimes in New York State, and especially following people who have to use public transportation to get to and from their jobs and live their lives in New York City.” Said pulling.

Maliotakis says he regularly hears from New Yorkers concerned about safety on the subway.

“People are just screaming for public safety. They have enough lawlessness in New York. They want to live in a safe city. They want to be able to ride on the subway system without thinking, you know, of any kind,” Maliotakis said. “People at train stations across our city are experiencing robberies, stabbings, assaults, and this has to end.”

“Rape, robbery, assault, hate crime, car theft have all increased. Transit crime has increased by 65% ​​this year and people are scared, they are tired and they have enough,” Maliotakis added.

Politicians in New York panic over Brooklyn subway shooting: ‘My heart is broken’

“Unfortunately for a while in New York it has become a source of everyday conversation, where we see crime rising, public safety being eroded and fewer people on the streets and subways feeling confident,” said Zelldin, who is running for governor of New York.

“Like I’m traveling around New York City And state, I would say that crime and public safety are the number one issues on the minds of New Yorkers right now. It’s not the only issue, it’s the number one issue, “said Jailed.” People want to see cashless bail canceled. They want the judges to have the discretion to consider the seriousness of the criminal record in the past and the risk of the aircraft and the seriousness of the crime when granting bail. “

New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital says it is currently treating a total of three patients from the subway attack; One for a gunshot wound, another for a fracture, and a third not related to trauma. All three patients are in stable condition. At Brooklyn’s Maimonides Health, there are five victims; Three are being treated for inhaling smoke and two are being treated with either one Knife or gun wounds .

Adams later told Fox 5 New York on Tuesday that investigators were following “several leads” and that they were confident they would be arrested.

“We’re not sure about the purpose or where he came from, but we’re taking several leads,” Adams said. “We are confident we are going to arrest this person.”

Maliotakis on Tuesday asked citizens to assist authorities in that mission.

“People may be most helpful at this point, you know, to provide their videos or photos or eyewitness accounts to the NYPD as soon as possible,” said Maliotakis. “I think our number one priority is to get this person off the road, because we don’t know what his motives are or whether he has a criminal history.”

