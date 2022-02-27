New York Gov. Hochul says mask mandate for schools to end March 2 amid declining COVID cases



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said Sunday that the statewide requirement for masks in schools will end March 2, under the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to reduce the number of Kovid-19 cases.

During a briefing in Albany, Democrats said counties and cities could have their own mandates, and parents could still choose to send their children to school wearing masks.

“Our declining rates, our hospital admissions, strong vaccination rates and CDC guidelines, my friends, the day has come,” Hochul said. “Today we are going to announce that we will lift the requirement of statewide masks in schools.”

The new rules, effective Wednesday, will apply to children 2 years of age or older in child care facilities. New York State has 2.7 million schoolchildren, of which about 1 million are in New York City.

Covid reveals a soft skills gap among America’s youth: It’s time to tackle it

Hochul cited statistics showing that admissions rates for the new COVID-19 hospital for children aged five to 18 dropped by 80% from a peak in early January and lower than at the beginning of the 2021 to 2022 school year.

Earlier this month, Hochul allowed the expiration of a broad mask order for most indoor settings, but said the requirements for schools would remain in place. He promised to review the matter in the first week of March.

The broader mask mandate was applied during a COVID-19 augmentation in December as a result of the winter surge of the Omicron variant.

Masks are still needed in some parts of New York, including public transit. Across the country, long-term mask mandates in schools remain a controversial issue because requirements in other areas of life are simplified but not for schools. In recent weeks, Mask Mandate has encouraged walkouts from students at multiple California schools.

John Brown of the Associated Press and Gadget Clock contributed to this report.