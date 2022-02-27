World

New York Gov. Hochul says mask mandate for schools to end March 2 amid declining COVID cases

15 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
New York Gov. Hochul says mask mandate for schools to end March 2 amid declining COVID cases
Written by admin
New York Gov. Hochul says mask mandate for schools to end March 2 amid declining COVID cases

New York Gov. Hochul says mask mandate for schools to end March 2 amid declining COVID cases

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said Sunday that the statewide requirement for masks in schools will end March 2, under the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to reduce the number of Kovid-19 cases.

During a briefing in Albany, Democrats said counties and cities could have their own mandates, and parents could still choose to send their children to school wearing masks.

Government Hochul during a speech in Albany on February 27, 2022.

Government Hochul during a speech in Albany on February 27, 2022.
(Governor Cathy Hutchul)

“Our declining rates, our hospital admissions, strong vaccination rates and CDC guidelines, my friends, the day has come,” Hochul said. “Today we are going to announce that we will lift the requirement of statewide masks in schools.”

The new rules, effective Wednesday, will apply to children 2 years of age or older in child care facilities. New York State has 2.7 million schoolchildren, of which about 1 million are in New York City.

Covid reveals a soft skills gap among America’s youth: It’s time to tackle it

Hochul cited statistics showing that admissions rates for the new COVID-19 hospital for children aged five to 18 dropped by 80% from a peak in early January and lower than at the beginning of the 2021 to 2022 school year.

Earlier this month, Hochul allowed the expiration of a broad mask order for most indoor settings, but said the requirements for schools would remain in place. He promised to review the matter in the first week of March.

READ Also  Son of Rep. Carlos Gimenez arrested after altercation with Miami commissioner: police

The broader mask mandate was applied during a COVID-19 augmentation in December as a result of the winter surge of the Omicron variant.

Masks are still needed in some parts of New York, including public transit. Across the country, long-term mask mandates in schools remain a controversial issue because requirements in other areas of life are simplified but not for schools. In recent weeks, Mask Mandate has encouraged walkouts from students at multiple California schools.

John Brown of the Associated Press and Gadget Clock contributed to this report.

#York #Gov #Hochul #mask #mandate #schools #March #declining #COVID #cases

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  SVHC delays opening of COVID resource center

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment