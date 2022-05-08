New York Gov. Tests Positive for COVID-19 – Gadget Clock





New York Gov. Kathy Hochul became the latest lawmaker to enter isolation Sunday after testing positive for COVID-19.

The governor announced the positive test result on Twitter, adding a reminder for all eligible New Yorkers to get vaccinated and boosted.

“Today I tested positive for COVID-19. Thankfully, I’m vaccinated and boosted, and I’m asymptomatic. I’ll be isolating and working remotely this week,” Hochul tweeted.

A day earlier, the Democratic governor had tweeted a photo from the Olana State Historic Site outside Hudson, New York, which she visited to thank park volunteers.

Hochul joined her gubernatorial tri-state counterparts in catching the virus this spring, and at least the 18th U.S. governor to test positive for COVID-19, according to an Associated Press tally.

Her positive test came back one month after Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont tested positive. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy had tested positive just one week before that.

COVID-19 had also caught New York City Mayor Eric Adams last month, who tested positive on April 10 after attending a “super-spreader” dinner in Washington, D.C.

Hochul’s positive test comes amid rising case numbers in New York. For weeks, much of upstate New York has been in the high-alert orange zone, a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention designation that reflects serious community spread.

New York City last week crossed the city’s threshold for “medium risk,” indicating the widening spread of the subvariant knowns as BA.2 that has swept the state’s northern reaches.