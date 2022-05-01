New York group busts TV news anchor allegedly trying to meet underage boy for sex



A New York group that exposes child sex offenders online appears to be a local TV anchor who allegedly went to the scene to meet a 15-year-old boy.

The group, led by 607 Predator Hunters, posted a video on YouTube showing Zach Wheeler, an anchor for NBC-approved WETM-TV, trying to meet a minor boy in a store.

When confronted by the filming crew, Wheeler initially tried to deny that he was in a position to meet or have sex with the teenager, instead insisting more than once that he was there just to “talk” to the child and warn him to “leave”. . These apps. “

But when the team doesn’t show up to buy Wheeler’s excuse, he pivots in a more fighting tone.

“Why do you guys do this with gays and lesbians,” he asks, the group insisting they try to capture all pedophiles.

“Are you here to ruin people’s lives,” Wheeler asks at another point, that the party is “going to destroy my whole life” and that he will “lose my job and everything.” At another point, Wheeler argued that the party was involved in “culture cancellation” because of its job.

The group then confronts him with a chat log of his conversation with the boy, which occasionally contains sexually explicit messages.

Wheeler then asks the group if they “need money” and offers to help their organization get on TV.

WETM posted a statement on their Facebook page on Sunday, acknowledging that they were aware of the incident.

“WETM has been alerted to a video posted on YouTube about one of our employees,” the statement said. “The local group that posted the video claimed that the employee engaged in inappropriate behavior. WETM management is examining the questions raised by the video, and the employee will remain closed until the situation is resolved. No complaint has been lodged. Including the video.”

Wheeler is no longer listed in the “Meet the Team” section of the WETM website

In a statement on their Facebook page, 607 poachers described their mission as “exposing child poachers” and “protecting our community.”

A spokesman for the group told Gadget Clock Sunday that the video showed poachers “hiding from the public eye” and “deceptive.”

“Their real ‘behind closed doors’ activity could be eye-opening,” the group said. “It’s our job to make the area aware and to expose these people.”

“It’s great to see the community itself spreading the word,” the group continued, adding that “it really keeps our kids safe.”