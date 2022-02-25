World

New York Historical Society exhibit highlights Black dolls through time: “Sort of a window into their lives”

NEW YORK — A new exhibit opened Friday at the New York Historical Society. It showcases hundreds of Black dolls made from the 1850s to today.

Each face shares its own story of resilience. New York Historical Society vice president and museum director Margi Hofer admires the women who wove the fabric of history despite hardship.

“We sort of have a window into their lives,” Hofer said, “and what we see through these dolls is a challenge to the pervasive stereotypes.”

Many of the beautiful faces are a reminder of an ugly time in American history.

“A lot of the imagery was incredibly overt and incredibly intentional in its dehumanizing depiction of African-Americans,” said NYHS associate curator Dominique Jean-Louis.

The exhibit explores the roles of dolls in racism, from Topsy Turvy dolls that were white with a Black face underneath their skirts, to Mammy dolls that represented enslaved caregivers.

“This Black doll is serving the white dolls at the tea party,” said Jean-Louis of a painting on display, “which really help us understand how children are reenacting the roles and the ideals they’re being presented with out in the world.”

The stroll through time brings visitors to modern day dolls like Addy Walker, the first Black character in the American Girl line-up. Even Addy’s story is rooted in slavery, and she is shown on display with the book about her life and her own handmade doll Ida Bean, who she carried with her to freedom.

Hofer said the message was intentional and important.

“We see that dolls can be a powerful tool for teaching children about race,” Hofer said, “and they were used that way in the 19th century. They still are today.”

The dolls provide a reminder of the lessons we have learned.

You have until June 5 to visit the Black Dolls exhibit at the New York Historical Society.

CLICK HERE for tickets and more information

