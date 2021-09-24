New York hospitals face potential mass shootings as workers vaccinate

New York state’s vaccination requirement for health care workers, one of the largest mandates of its kind, is set to go into effect in the United States, with weekly virus testing not allowed as a substitute. How this goes – and whether it leaves hospitals unwise – will be closely monitored. Health care workers in California are required to be fully vaccinated by September 30, and a similar mandate in Maine will not be implemented until October 29. New York’s willingness to risk mass layoffs of health care workers comes amid a national nursing shortage. , and the requirement is facing several legal challenges.

“We give patients a bill of rights, and they are able to choose what procedures or tests or drugs they want to have in their system,” said Gregory Serafin, a registered nurse at Erie County Medical Center. New York lawsuit that seeks to withhold the mandate. “Health care workers deserve equal medical autonomy to make those decisions.”

Depending on how many health care workers are fired, the policy could also test the resilience of New York’s health care system. Hospitals across the state are activating emergency staffing plans that they usually reserve for natural disasters or, more recently, a surge in COVID-19 cases. Traveling nurses as well as volunteers, students and retirees will fill the vacancies.

Northwell, which has 77,000 employees, believes it can cope with any loss of staff without caring for patients. Erie County Medical Center isn’t as sure.

On Monday, the hospital had 553 patients, its busiest day on record. A major reason why the hospital is so overcrowded is that it cannot discharge as many patients into nursing or group homes as usual, as they fear a shortage of their own staff, limiting admission due to vaccine orders. are doing.

“This is creating an unprecedented crisis for us,” said Erie County Medical Center Corporation President Tom Quattroche. “I think we need more time to comply, and I have asked for it. For all the right reasons, the vaccine mandate was implemented. But the reality is that it is causing a public health crisis in hospitals, including There is no one to take care of the patients.”

In New York City, more than 5,000 of the public hospital system’s 42,000 employees had not been vaccinated as of Friday. They will be barred from hospitals from Monday and from other care facilities from October 7 and placed on unpaid leave.