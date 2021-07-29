New York Is Pushing Homeless People Off the Streets. Where Will They Go?

On a sweltering July afternoon, a homeless man named Melvin Douglas cycled to his sleeping spot under the High Line, the elevated, art-filled New York City park overlooking the Hudson River, and discovered that a city cleaning crew had thrown away his belongings – again. The same had happened the day before.

“Brand new clothes, brand new T-shirts, everything,” said Mr Douglas, 54, shaking his head at the bare sidewalk. “They took all my things, my brother. No consideration at all.

As the country’s most populous city struggles to attract tourists and office workers, it has launched an aggressive campaign to drive homeless people from the streets of Manhattan.

City workers demolished one or two camps a day. Now they sometimes clean dozens of them. Since the end of May, teams including sanitation workers in garbage trucks, police officers and outreach workers have crisscrossed Manhattan around the clock, hitting the same places over and over again.