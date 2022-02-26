New York Landmarks to Light Up in Solidarity With People of Ukraine – Gadget Clock





New York’s iconic landmarks are lighting up in blue and yellow this weekend in support of Ukraine.

The state’s governor issued a statement Friday that detailed the act of solidarity across by the Empire State. Twelve landmarks in New York will beam the colors of Ukraine’s flag starting Friday night and throughout the weekend.

Gov. Kathy Hochul has previously condemned the “unjustified violence” unfolding as Russian troops press their invasion toward Ukraine’s capital. She added that New York is prepared to support and accept refugees who seek shelter in the U.S.

Pictures: Landmarks Light Up in Support of Ukraine

“New York is the proud home of the largest Ukrainian population in the United States and we condemn the unjust and unconscionable violence being perpetrated against the people of Ukraine,” Hochul said in a statement. “We stand in solidarity with those in New York who are scared for their family and loved ones, and our prayers are with the innocent victims as they fight to maintain their freedom as a sovereign people and nation.”

Here’s the full list of landmarks lit this weekend:

One World Trade Center

Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge

Kosciuszko Bridge

The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building

State Education Building

Alfred E. Smith State Office Building

Empire State Plaza

State Fairgrounds – Main Gate and Expo Center

The “Franklin D. Roosevelt” Mid-Hudson Bridge

Grand Central Terminal – Pershing Square Viaduct

Albany International Airport Gateway

Fairport Lift Bridge

