New York man sentenced to 27 years to life after killing, dismembering woman then putting her remains in bags



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

A New York man convicted of killing and mutilating a woman in 2018 was sentenced to 27 years in prison during a courtroom hearing on Friday, officials said.

Daquan Wheeler, in his 30s, was accused of killing Lisa Marie Velasquez, 25, in 2018, when he initially testified that he did not commit the murder, only to his girlfriend, Sierra Martinez, in her 30s. Helped to hide. Body, officials said.

According to court documents, after an argument in an apartment shared between Wheeler and Martinez, a jury found Wheeler guilty of hitting Velasquez at least 14 times with a hammer, killing him.

A New York City man has been arrested in connection with the alleged assault on an elderly man

According to court documents, the jury determined that Wheeler’s attack was an angry response to Velasquez’s call to 911 and that he and Martinez then dismembered the body, packed it and dumped it in a New York City park, according to court documents.

“It was a horrific series against a woman who came to the aid of a friend who lived with the defendant,” Bronx District Attorney Darsel Clark said in a press release following the verdict. The New York Post reported.

Woman’s body found in NYC park bag beaten to death by best friend’s boyfriend, police say

Clark added: “He mercilessly hit the victim with a hammer, then suffocated him with a rope.”

The New York Post reported that Wheeler and Martinez were in a relationship together, having a “difficult time” when he called Velasquez at the apartment on August 23, 2018 for a consultation.

Velasquez never returned home, and police found his remains in two black bags at Crotona Park and Barreto Point Park in the days following the incident.