New York man shoves NYPD officer, flees on foot after being stopped at gunpoint in Manhattan: video



According to a video obtained by Gadget Clock Digital, a New York man was seen pushing an NYPD officer and fleeing on foot after being stopped at a gunpoint some distance from Manhattan’s Central Park on Wednesday afternoon.

A red Toyota sedan at E 59th St., between Park and Lexington Ave, saw three officers pulling a gun and moving passengers out.

“Show me your hand! Get out of the car!” As soon as the door was opened, the screams of the officers could be heard.

The driver was first seen complying and was taken to the back of the car.

When an officer tried to handcuff him, he turned around, pushed the officer, and walked to Lexington Ave.

A man in the passenger seat got out of the car and was handcuffed, and a woman was taken out of the back seat.

The man who tried to flee was later arrested.

NYPD said it was investigating the incident.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.