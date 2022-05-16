New York man threatens pizza shop, brewery, mentioned Buffalo mass shooting, authorities say

New York man threatens pizza store, brewery, mentioned Buffalo mass capturing, authorities say



A Buffalo, New York man threatened two native companies over the weekend and referred to a mass capturing at an area grocery store that occurred the day earlier than the place 10 folks have been killed and several other injured, authorities stated Monday.

Joseph S. Chuaniik, 52, is charged with making a terrorist menace and faces as much as seven years in jail, Eric County District Lawyer John Flynn stated.

Flynn stated in an announcement that the defendant had been charged with making threatening cellphone calls to a enterprise institution and referring to the horrific capturing as all the metropolis of Buffalo mourned the tragedy. “This crime won’t be tolerated – particularly since we’re actively investigating the Jefferson Avenue capturing as an act of home terrorism. Any menace can be totally investigated and delivered to justice.”

Chauhanik allegedly known as a pizza store shortly after midday on Sunday and spoke to an worker. Throughout the dialog, he “made a menace to intimidate or coerce that created affordable expectations of concern,” Flynn’s workplace stated.

He stated the store was closed for the remainder of the day because of the incident. Simply after 12:45 p.m., Chuaniik allegedly made one other name to a distillery in downtown Buffalo, authorities stated.

In each calls, he referred to the capturing a day earlier at a Tops Pleasant Market the place the alleged gunman, Peyton Gendron, killed 18, 10 folks, and injured three others in a racially motivated assault, authorities stated.

Chuaniik appeared in courtroom on Monday and the choose ordered the 2 companies to not be contacted. Authorities didn’t say whether or not Choaniak’s alleged actions have been racially motivated.

The Buffalo Information reviews that he was arrested in 2008 on fees of disguising himself as a police officer and robbing somebody in an SUV.

He’s anticipated to return to courtroom on Could 20 for a prison trial. He was held in Eric County Jail. No bail info was discovered.