World

New York mask mandate—’a critical tool’—extended by Hochul

9 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
New York mask mandate—’a critical tool’—extended by Hochul
Written by admin
New York mask mandate—’a critical tool’—extended by Hochul

New York mask mandate—’a critical tool’—extended by Hochul

kathy hochul 121421 1 1

NEW YORK STATE– In anticipation of heavy snowfall, strong winds, and possible blizzards, Governor Kathy Hochul has declared a state of emergency effective at 8 p.m. on Friday, January 28. The state of emergency is for Bronx, Kings, Nassau, New York, Putnam, Queens, Richmond, Rockland, Suffolk, and Westchester Counties.

“Out of an abundance of caution I am declaring a State of Emergency today as this storm is poised to create dangerous travel conditions, heavy snowfall rates and sustained winds over 50 mph tonight into Saturday,” said Hochul.

#York #mask #mandatea #critical #toolextended #Hochul

READ Also  How Nancy Pelosi Got Biden's Build Back Better Bill Back on Track

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment