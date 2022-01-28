New York mask mandate—’a critical tool’—extended by Hochul





NEW YORK STATE– In anticipation of heavy snowfall, strong winds, and possible blizzards, Governor Kathy Hochul has declared a state of emergency effective at 8 p.m. on Friday, January 28. The state of emergency is for Bronx, Kings, Nassau, New York, Putnam, Queens, Richmond, Rockland, Suffolk, and Westchester Counties.

“Out of an abundance of caution I am declaring a State of Emergency today as this storm is poised to create dangerous travel conditions, heavy snowfall rates and sustained winds over 50 mph tonight into Saturday,” said Hochul.