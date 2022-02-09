New York mask mandate announcement at Hochul’s COVID briefing
Editor’s note: This briefing will be live streamed on this page at 11:15 a.m. EST.
NEW YORK CITY (WROC) — Gov. Kathy Hochul is scheduled to host a COVID-19 briefing Wednesday morning to update New Yorkers on the state’s pandemic response efforts.
According to a Tuesday report from The New York Times, the governor is expected to announce that the state will let the indoor mask mandate expire Thursday.
The state’s indoor mask mandate has been in effect since December 13 and requires masks to be worn in all indoor public places unless businesses or venues implement a vaccine requirement.
While the mask requirement for indoor businesses and venues is expected to be lifted this week, the mask mandate for schools isn’t set to expire until February 21.
The governor met with superintendents, teachers, and parents Tuesday to discuss the separate mask mandate in schools.
On Tuesday, New York State Department of Health officials said the regulation enabling state officials to issue issue such a mandate was expected to be renewed beyond February 21 to “ensure we have continued flexibility as we monitor the data and determine next steps.”
That does not necessarily mean the mandate itself must be extended. To note, many school districts are off the week of February 21 for scheduled winter break after President’s Day.
The mask mandate was recently granted a full stay by New York’s Appellate court, as the appeals process continues.
New York state has seen a steep drop-off in COVID-19 cases over the past few weeks: Less than 4,000 new cases were reported statewide Sunday, down from more than 82,000 one month prior. On Tuesday the governor reported that New York’s COVID-19 case rates have reached their lowest level since November 30, before the mask mandate was implemented.
Additionally for New York, Gov. Hochul reported the fewest COVID-19 hospitalizations since December 26, and the fewest COVID-19 patients in an ICU since December 20. The governor also reported 71 new COVID-19 deaths statewide Tuesday.
“We are improving in terms of lower positive cases, hospitalizations, and infection rates statewide,” Gov. Hochul said. “We cannot let our guard down now. Those who have yet to get their vaccine, their second dose, or their booster shot should do so as soon as possible. It’s safe, effective, free, and widely available throughout the state. Keep your loved ones safe and healthy by utilizing the best tools at our disposal.”
Tuesday’s statewide coronavirus data, according to the governor, is as follows:
- Test Results Reported – 99,004
- Total Positive – 4,281
- Percent Positive – 4.32%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 4.36%
- Patient Hospitalization – 5,019 (-50)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 425
- Patients in ICU – 790 (-24)
- Patients in ICU with Intubation – 426 (-26)
- Total Discharges – 277,916 (+345)
- New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 71
- Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 53,789
- The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.
- Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 67,553
- This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.
- Total vaccine doses administered – 36,246,761
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 33,556
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 311,783
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 91.2%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 82.3%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 84.9%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) -80.4%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 70.2%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 80.5%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 72.3%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 88.0%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 74.6%
Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows
|REGION
|Saturday, February 5, 2022
|Sunday, February 6, 2022
|Monday, February 7, 2022
|Capital Region
|54.72
|52.58
|50.08
|Central New York
|65.08
|61.16
|61.05
|Finger Lakes
|39.45
|37.98
|36.08
|Long Island
|32.81
|33.45
|30.00
|Mid-Hudson
|32.68
|30.88
|29.48
|Mohawk Valley
|58.14
|54.22
|53.10
|New York City
|30.29
|30.22
|28.52
|North Country
|73.48
|70.68
|68.26
|Southern Tier
|57.93
|54.77
|52.78
|Western New York
|44.80
|42.11
|38.24
|Statewide
|37.78
|36.81
|34.74
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|Saturday, February 5, 2022
|Sunday, February 6, 2022
|Monday, February 7, 2022
|Capital Region
|8.46%
|8.43%
|8.21%
|Central New York
|9.65%
|9.58%
|9.81%
|Finger Lakes
|7.55%
|7.37%
|7.29%
|Long Island
|5.31%
|5.25%
|4.93%
|Mid-Hudson
|4.56%
|4.48%
|4.23%
|Mohawk Valley
|7.95%
|7.61%
|7.50%
|New York City
|2.93%
|2.88%
|2.77%
|North Country
|11.09%
|10.81%
|10.60%
|Southern Tier
|6.26%
|6.06%
|6.03%
|Western New York
|8.76%
|8.57%
|8.10%
|Statewide
|4.65%
|4.53%
|4.36%
Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.
