New York Mets Set To Introduce New Manager Buck Showalter – Gadget Clock
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New York Mets will officially introduce Buck Showalter as their new manager during a virtual press conference Tuesday afternoon.
He agreed to a three-year deal with the Mets.
Increase In COVID-19 Positive Tests Compels NHL To Shut Down Operations From Wednesday Through Saturday
Showalter is no stranger to New York baseball fans. The 65-year-old spent time across town managing the New York Yankees from 1992 to 1995.
Make It 6 Straight Losses For Devils Following Tight Setback To Surging Penguins
He also managed the Arizona Diamondbacks, Texas Rangers and Baltimore Orioles.
NBA Postpones 2 Brooklyn Nets Games Due To Players, Staff Entering League’s Health & Safety Protocols
For the last few seasons, Showater worked as a baseball analyst on “Yes” and the “MLB Network.”
#York #Mets #Set #Introduce #Manager #Buck #Showalter #CBS #York
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.