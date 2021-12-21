New York Mets Set To Introduce New Manager Buck Showalter – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New York Mets will officially introduce Buck Showalter as their new manager during a virtual press conference Tuesday afternoon.

He agreed to a three-year deal with the Mets.

Increase In COVID-19 Positive Tests Compels NHL To Shut Down Operations From Wednesday Through Saturday

Showalter is no stranger to New York baseball fans. The 65-year-old spent time across town managing the New York Yankees from 1992 to 1995.

Make It 6 Straight Losses For Devils Following Tight Setback To Surging Penguins

He also managed the Arizona Diamondbacks, Texas Rangers and Baltimore Orioles.

NBA Postpones 2 Brooklyn Nets Games Due To Players, Staff Entering League’s Health & Safety Protocols

For the last few seasons, Showater worked as a baseball analyst on “Yes” and the “MLB Network.”